Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Thermo Fisher Scientific    TMO

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thermo Fisher Scientific : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Authorizes $2.5 Billion of Share Repurchases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 05:31pm EST

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2020.

The board also authorized the repurchase of $2.5 billion of shares of its common stock in the open market or in negotiated transactions. The authorization has no expiration date. This replaces the company's existing repurchase authorization, of which $1 billion was remaining.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (PRNewsfoto/Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Media Contact Information:
Ron O'Brien
781-622-1242
ron.obrien@thermofisher.com
www.thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Ken Apicerno 
781-622-1294 
ken.apicerno@thermofisher.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-fisher-scientific-declares-quarterly-dividend-and-authorizes-2-5-billion-of-share-repurchases-301167110.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
05:31pTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Authorizes $2.5 Billi..
PR
01:31aTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY – 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
AQ
10/30THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : signs Partnership Agreement with the new Terasaki Inn..
AQ
10/30THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Extends Collaboration to Advance Biopharmaceutical Di..
AQ
10/30THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
10/28THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Expands Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trials Service Off..
AQ
10/22THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Expands COVID-19 Response by Adding Manufacturing Cap..
PU
10/22THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
10/21THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Expects 2020 Revenue to Grow 20%
DJ
10/21THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : 3Q Profit, Sales Rise
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group