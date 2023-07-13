Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced Jenny Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN), has been elected to its board of directors. The appointment brings the total number of Thermo Fisher board members to 12.

In a career at Franklin Templeton spanning 35 years, Johnson has been a key driver in the company's transformation to what is now one of the largest global asset managers with over $1.4 trillion in assets under management. Johnson has held leadership roles in all major divisions of the business, including investment management, distribution, technology, operations and wealth management, before becoming CEO in February 2020. Johnson is also a board member of Franklin Resources, Inc.

"Jenny is an accomplished business leader with operational, technological and strategic experience and vision," said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We are excited to welcome Jenny to the board where her insights will bring significant value to our board as we continue to deliver on our Mission of enabling our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.”

In 2022, Forbes named Johnson to its World's 100 Most Powerful Women and 50 Over 50 lists. She has also been named to Barron's list of the 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance for four consecutive years, most recently in 2023. Johnson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of California at Davis.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

