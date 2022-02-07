Log in
Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Rapid Environmental PCR Testing Solution That Detects In-Air SARS-CoV-2 Pathogens

02/07/2022 | 08:12am EST
Rapid testing produces air sample results in 30 minutes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., today announced the launch of a new rapid environmental test to help in the fight against COVID-19. The Thermo Scientific Renvo Rapid PCR Test is the latest solution in the company’s in-air pathogen surveillance product portfolio. The Renvo Rapid PCR Test is performed on air samples collected using the company’s Thermo Scientific AerosolSense Sampler.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005115/en/

The Renvo Rapid PCR Test provides on-site SARS-CoV-2 air sample results in 30 minutes (Photo: Business Wire)

The Renvo Rapid PCR Test is designed for environmental surveillance only, rather than diagnostic purposes, in communal locations such as schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, government buildings and other public areas. This easy-to-use solution provides fast, highly accurate detection of SARS-CoV-2 pathogens through indoor air sampling, enabling users to perform SARS-CoV-2 testing of air samples on- site, without the need for specialized training or sending samples to a lab for analysis.

The system uses proprietary Oscar PCR technology to shorten thermocycling times and produce on-site SARS-CoV-2 air sample results in just 30 minutes, a marked improvement over the four to 24-hour testing turnaround time previously available using the AerosolSense Sampler testing service. This faster response time enables quick decision making and strengthening of risk mitigation strategies for communal locations and facilities.

“As the world learns to live with COVID-19 and adapts to the rapidly changing dynamics of new variants, there is a clear need for heightened surveillance and testing of indoor air quality,” said Siqi Tan, vice president and general manager of environmental and process monitoring at Thermo Fisher. “For facilities that already have our AerosolSense Samplers, the Renvo Rapid PCR Test can be used as an accessory to strengthen their testing processes. The powerful combination of the AerosolSense Sampler and the Renvo Rapid PCR Test offers fast, highly accurate environmental surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 for greater peace of mind.”

The Renvo Rapid PCR Test is the latest addition to Thermo Fisher’s overall response to COVID-19, which includes other PCR testing solutions, virus and epidemiological research, vaccine development and lab products.

For more information, visit www.thermofisher.com/renvo.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.


