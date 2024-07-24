By Michael Susin

Thermo Fisher Scientific on Wednesday lifted its revenue and earnings targets for the year after reporting better-than-expected profit in the second quarter.

The Waltham, Mass., life-sciences and laboratory equipment company reported net income for the second quarter of $1.55 billion, or $4.04 a share, compared with $1.36 billion, or $3.51 a share, for the same period a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share, which strips out one-time items, increased 4% to $5.37. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $5.12.

Revenue fell 1% to $10.54 billion. This compares with market expectations of $10.50 billion according to FactSet.

The company now expects full-year revenue between $42.4 billion and $43.3 billion, compared with the previous guidance range of $42.3 billion to $43.3 billion.

It also expects adjusted earnings per share of $21.29 to $22.07, up from the previous target range of $21.14 to $22.02.

"We have made very good progress through the halfway point of the year and are in a great position to deliver differentiated performance in 2024," Chair, President and Chief Executive Marc Casper said.

