THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thermo Fisher Scientific : Posts Strong 4Q Profit, Revenue Growth on Covid-19 Response

02/01/2021 | 06:33am EST
By Matt Grossman

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s organic revenue grew by half and its profit rose sharply in the latest quarter as the response to the Covid-19 pandemic boosted the company's sales.

The Waltham, Mass.-based maker of scientific and medical equipment logged fourth-quarter earnings of $6.24 a share, up from $2.49 a share in the same three-month period a year earlier. Its net income was $2.5 billion, compared with $1 billion in the previous year's fourth quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the company's profit was $7.09 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting an adjusted profit of $6.56 a share.

Revenue was $10.55 billion, compared with $6.83 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Organic revenue growth was 51%, according to the company. Analysts were forecasting revenue of $9.58 billion.

Revenue from operations in response to Covid-19 amounted to $3.2 billion in the quarter, Thermo Fisher said. The company makes a variety of products that have been used in diagnosing and researching the disease.

Sales from the company's life-sciences business were up 138% to $4.37 billion, and specialty-diagnostics sales climbed 109% to $1.97 billion.

Laboratory products and services were responsible for $3.62 billion of revenue in the quarter, up 28% year over year. Analytical-instrument sales rose 8% to $1.64 billion.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-21 0632ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 115 M - -
Net income 2020 6 136 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
Yield 2020 0,17%
Capitalization 202 B 202 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,88x
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Duration : Period :
Thermo Fisher Scientific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 532,40 $
Last Close Price 509,70 $
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc N. Casper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark P. Stevenson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen Williamson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ryan Snyder Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott M. Sperling Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC9.43%202 012
DANAHER CORPORATION7.07%183 671
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-8.61%87 889
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.5.26%84 783
ILLUMINA, INC.15.25%62 260
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG10.24%60 146
