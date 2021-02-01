Thermo Fisher Scientific : Posts Strong 4Q Profit, Revenue Growth on Covid-19 Response

By Matt Grossman

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s organic revenue grew by half and its profit rose sharply in the latest quarter as the response to the Covid-19 pandemic boosted the company's sales.

The Waltham, Mass.-based maker of scientific and medical equipment logged fourth-quarter earnings of $6.24 a share, up from $2.49 a share in the same three-month period a year earlier. Its net income was $2.5 billion, compared with $1 billion in the previous year's fourth quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the company's profit was $7.09 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting an adjusted profit of $6.56 a share.

Revenue was $10.55 billion, compared with $6.83 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Organic revenue growth was 51%, according to the company. Analysts were forecasting revenue of $9.58 billion.

Revenue from operations in response to Covid-19 amounted to $3.2 billion in the quarter, Thermo Fisher said. The company makes a variety of products that have been used in diagnosing and researching the disease.

Sales from the company's life-sciences business were up 138% to $4.37 billion, and specialty-diagnostics sales climbed 109% to $1.97 billion.

Laboratory products and services were responsible for $3.62 billion of revenue in the quarter, up 28% year over year. Analytical-instrument sales rose 8% to $1.64 billion.

