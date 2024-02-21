By Stephen Nakrosis

Thermo Fisher Scientific on Wednesday said its board approved an 11% increase to the company's quarterly cash dividend.

The new dividend of 39 cents per share will be payable on April 15 to shareholders of record as of March 15, the company said.

The new dividend, $1.56 on an annual basis, represents a dividend yield of 0.25%, based on the company's closing share price of $552.85 on Wednesday.

In February 2023, the company raised its quarterly dividend to 35 cents per share from 30 cents per share.

