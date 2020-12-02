Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Thermo Fisher Scientific    TMO

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thermo Fisher Scientific : Shares Up After 4Q, 2020 Forecasts

12/02/2020 | 01:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Michael Dabaie

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares were up 1.6% to $478.60 in afternoon trading.

The provider of analytical equipment for research, analysis, and diagnostics said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday it expects fourth-quarter organic revenue growth of 40%. This is up from the original forecast for fourth-quarter organic revenue growth of 29% from October 21.

Thermo Fisher said this is driven by increased levels of organic growth in both the base business and Covid-19 response revenue.

The company also said it expects 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $19.17, representing 55% adjusted EPS growth over 2019. The company said in October it expects year-over-year adjusted EPS growth of 48%.

Citi said in a note that the beat was broadly expected from investors, and that it sees further upside to the new guidance.

"We believe Thermo's ability to be a key supplier of Covid solutions and proven consistency in the face of macro uncertainty continues to position the stock well," Stifel said in a note.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-20 1312ET

All news about THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
01:13pTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Shares Up After 4Q, 2020 Forecasts
DJ
09:27aTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New-Generation High-Precision Isotope Ratio Mass Spec..
AQ
12/01THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
12/01THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference ..
AQ
11/30THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference ..
PR
11/24Ford orders 12 ultra-cold freezers to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to employe..
RE
11/20THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
11/20THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Elects New Director to Board
PR
11/19THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Scientific Tundra Cryo-TEM Democratizes Cryo-Electron..
AQ
11/11THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Scientific Axia ChemiSEM Increases Data Acquisition S..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 799 M - -
Net income 2020 5 934 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 929 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
Yield 2020 0,18%
Capitalization 187 B 187 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,45x
EV / Sales 2021 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Duration : Period :
Thermo Fisher Scientific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 511,71 $
Last Close Price 471,10 $
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc N. Casper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark P. Stevenson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen Williamson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ryan Snyder Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott M. Sperling Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC43.13%186 714
DANAHER CORPORATION46.60%159 835
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.24.11%86 245
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.87.52%63 100
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION7.87%52 278
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-10.50%49 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ