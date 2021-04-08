Thermo Fisher Scientific : 2020

To our shareholders, customers and colleagues

Without a doubt, 2020 was a year we will never forget. As individuals, as a company and as a global community, we've had to navigate significant challenges and recalibrate our lives in big and small ways to manage through the COVID-19 pandemic. For Thermo Fisher, the year will also stand out as one of our finest moments - for the way we supported science and society when they needed us most.

I'm very proud of how we responded to the pandemic and managed our company successfully through a challenging environment, while also accelerating the execution of our growth strategy to create an even brighter future for our company. As a result, we dramatically increased our growth and created tremendous value for all of our stakeholders. In so many ways, it was our best year yet. I'm deeply grateful to our 80,000 colleagues - some of whom appear on the cover of this annual report - for making it possible.

Track record of outstanding performance

Our 2020 financial results were truly extraordinary, continuing our long track record of outstanding performance. During the year, we grew revenue by 26 percent to $32.22 billion. We also generated exceptional earnings growth. Our GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 74 percent to $15.96, and adjusted EPS* grew 58 percent to $19.55. In addition, we generated strong free cash flow of $6.8 billion in 2020.

At the same time, we returned significant capital to our shareholders through $1.8 billion of stock buybacks and a growing dividend.