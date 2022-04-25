Thermo Fisher Scientific on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is currently at $532.78, down $28.51 or 5.08%

--Would be lowest close since March 11, 2022, when it closed at $529.81

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 18, 2020, when it fell 5.18%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 9.87% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending March 23, 2020, when it fell 15.74%

--Down 9.8% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Jan. 2022, when it fell 12.88%

--Down 20.15% year-to-date

--Down 20.15% from its all-time closing high of $667.24 on Dec. 31, 2021

--Up 7.84% from 52 weeks ago (April 26, 2021), when it closed at $494.04

--Down 20.15% from its 52-week closing high of $667.24 on Dec. 31, 2021

--Up 20.81% from its 52-week closing low of $441.00 on June 8, 2021

--Traded as low as $529.49; lowest intraday level since March 11, 2022, when it hit $528.93

--Down 5.66% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 5, 2021, when it fell as much as 6.3%

All data as of 11:40:49 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-22 1158ET