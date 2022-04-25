Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Thermo Fisher Scientific
  News
  Summary
    TMO   US8835561023

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/25 12:28:18 pm EDT
532.32 USD   -5.16%
11:59aThermo Fisher Scientific on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:40aWells Fargo Downgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific to Underweight from Equalweight, Adjusts Price Target to $525 from $605
MT
04/21Thermo Fisher Scientific Unit Partners With Portal Innovations
MT
Thermo Fisher Scientific on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

04/25/2022 | 11:59am EDT
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is currently at $532.78, down $28.51 or 5.08%


--Would be lowest close since March 11, 2022, when it closed at $529.81

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 18, 2020, when it fell 5.18%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 9.87% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending March 23, 2020, when it fell 15.74%

--Down 9.8% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Jan. 2022, when it fell 12.88%

--Down 20.15% year-to-date

--Down 20.15% from its all-time closing high of $667.24 on Dec. 31, 2021

--Up 7.84% from 52 weeks ago (April 26, 2021), when it closed at $494.04

--Down 20.15% from its 52-week closing high of $667.24 on Dec. 31, 2021

--Up 20.81% from its 52-week closing low of $441.00 on June 8, 2021

--Traded as low as $529.49; lowest intraday level since March 11, 2022, when it hit $528.93

--Down 5.66% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 5, 2021, when it fell as much as 6.3%


All data as of 11:40:49 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-22 1158ET

Analyst Recommendations on THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42 137 M - -
Net income 2022 7 429 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,0x
Yield 2022 0,20%
Capitalization 220 B 220 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,82x
EV / Sales 2023 5,48x
Nbr of Employees 130 000
Free-Float 89,5%
Thermo Fisher Scientific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 561,28 $
Average target price 681,29 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc N. Casper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Williamson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ryan Snyder Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan B. Sachs Chief Medical Officer
Karen E. Nelson Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-15.88%219 707
DANAHER CORPORATION-19.59%189 397
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-29.77%90 639
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-8.62%73 551
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-19.02%64 437
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION3.34%62 753