    TMO   US8835561023

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
  Report
Thermo Fisher Scientific : to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Thursday April 28 2022

04/05/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 28, 2022

WALTHAM, Mass., April 05, 2022 - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (844) 200-6205 within the U.S. or (929) 526-1599 outside the U.S. The access code is 310385. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. The earnings press release and related information can be found in that section of our website under "Earnings Results." A replay of the call will be available under "News and Events" through Friday, May 13, 2022.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:
Ron O'Brien
Phone: 781-622-1242
E-mail: ron.obrien@thermofisher.com
Website: www.thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com

Source: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

If you have any questions regarding this Press Release, please email us at media.relations@thermofisher.com


Disclaimer

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 20:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
