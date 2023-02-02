Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMO   US8835561023

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:20:54 2023-02-02 am EST
573.68 USD   -2.33%
08:02aThermo Fisher Scientific to Power All Current U.S. Sites With 100 Percent Renewable Electricity
BU
02/01Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Late
MT
02/01Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edging Lower
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Power All Current U.S. Sites With 100 Percent Renewable Electricity

02/02/2023 | 08:02am EST
Thermo Fisher’s latest net-zero milestone to be achieved through 200-megawatt solar project

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced it will power all of the company’s current U.S. sites with 100 percent renewable electricity by 2026. The company’s new 20-year virtual power purchasing agreement with EDF Renewables includes the full output of the 200-megawatt (MW) Millers Branch Solar project.

The agreement with EDF Renewables will deliver approximately 545,000 MWh of renewable electricity annually from the Millers Branch Solar project in Texas. This project complements Thermo Fisher’s previously announced agreement with Enel North America for the Seven Cowboy wind project. Together, these projects will provide enough renewable power to match all of Thermo Fisher’s current U.S. electricity needs.

“Transitioning away from fossil fuels and adopting renewable energy accelerates our progress toward net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher. “Our agreement with EDF Renewables further demonstrates our commitment to addressing climate change and creating a more sustainable world for all—a goal that is deeply rooted in our Mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.”

The impact of the company’s U.S. transition to renewable electricity contributes significantly to Thermo Fisher’s recently announced commitment to raise its 2030 reduction target for Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions—from 30% to 50%, based on a 2018 baseline.1 The new 50% reduction target, announced in December 2022, fulfills Thermo Fisher’s commitment to the Business Ambition to 1.5˚C campaign and aligns its climate strategy with the Paris Agreement and its reduction targets with the 1.5˚C pathway.

Thermo Fisher has submitted its climate targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for validation. SBTi establishes standards, guidance, and tools to drive ambitious climate action in the private sector. Thermo Fisher is among the first companies in its sector to submit net-zero climate targets to SBTi.

The Millers Branch Solar project is expected to be operational by December 2025. Thermo Fisher was supported by Sustainability Roundtable Inc.’s Net Zero Consortium for Buyers, a platform committed to helping corporate buyers with global decarbonization strategies and favorable renewable energy transactions.

More information about Thermo Fisher’s environmental, social, and governance progress can be found at www.thermofisher.com/csr.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of more than $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

1 New target is 50.4%. Both targets from a 2018 baseline.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 858 M - -
Net income 2022 6 919 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 933 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,5x
Yield 2022 0,20%
Capitalization 231 B 231 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,85x
EV / Sales 2023 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 130 000
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Duration : Period :
Thermo Fisher Scientific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 587,36 $
Average target price 643,65 $
Spread / Average Target 9,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc N. Casper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Williamson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ryan Snyder Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan B. Sachs Chief Medical Officer
Karen E. Nelson Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC6.66%231 448
DANAHER CORPORATION0.78%194 820
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-5.34%88 767
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-0.04%68 092
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG5.33%60 156
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.4.75%59 375