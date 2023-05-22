Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Thermo Fisher Scientific
  News
  Summary
    TMO   US8835561023

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-19 pm EDT
527.38 USD   +0.73%
08:04aThermo Fisher Scientific to Present at Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 31st, 2023
BU
05/19Thermo Fisher Scientific Says FDA Cleared Its Biomarkers for Pregnancy Complication
MT
05/19Thermo Fisher's preeclampsia blood test wins FDA clearance
RE
Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 31st, 2023

05/22/2023 | 08:04am EDT
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT).

You can access the webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 45 287 M - -
Net income 2023 6 853 M - -
Net Debt 2023 24 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,9x
Yield 2023 0,25%
Capitalization 203 B 203 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,04x
EV / Sales 2024 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 130 000
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Duration : Period :
Thermo Fisher Scientific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 527,38 $
Average target price 636,09 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc N. Casper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Williamson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ryan Snyder Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan B. Sachs Chief Medical Officer
Karen E. Nelson Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-4.23%203 422
DANAHER CORPORATION-13.97%168 484
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.18.19%109 888
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION15.93%77 118
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG15.17%65 145
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.56%53 612
