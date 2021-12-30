Log in
    TMO   US8835561023

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
  Report
Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at the 2022 Goldman Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference

12/30/2021 | 04:06pm EST
WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present virtually at the 2022 Goldman Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (EDT)

You can access the webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 100,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.





Media Contact Information:

Ron O'Brien

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Investor Contact Information:

Rafael Tejada

Thermo Fisher Scientific


Phone: 781-622-1242

Phone: 781-622-1356


E-mail: ron.obrien@thermofisher.com

E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com




 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-fisher-scientific-to-present-at-the-2022-goldman-healthcare-ceos-unscripted-conference-301452032.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific


