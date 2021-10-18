Thermo Fisher System Authorized for Covid-19 Saliva Testing

By Matt Grossman

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has received an emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to perform Covid-19 testing on saliva samples collected with its Spectrum Solutions SpectrumDNA SDNA-1000 device, the company said Monday.

The device can allow laboratories to process 8,000 samples in a day, Thermo Fisher said. The company's senior medical director for genetic testing, Manoj Gandhi, said the authorization could help labs meet high demand.

