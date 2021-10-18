Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMO   US8835561023

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Thermo Fisher System Authorized for Covid-19 Saliva Testing

10/18/2021 | 08:35am EDT
By Matt Grossman

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has received an emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to perform Covid-19 testing on saliva samples collected with its Spectrum Solutions SpectrumDNA SDNA-1000 device, the company said Monday.

The device can allow laboratories to process 8,000 samples in a day, Thermo Fisher said. The company's senior medical director for genetic testing, Manoj Gandhi, said the authorization could help labs meet high demand.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-21 0833ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 041 M - -
Net income 2021 7 156 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 490 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,3x
Yield 2021 0,17%
Capitalization 229 B 229 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,87x
EV / Sales 2022 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 89,6%
Technical analysis trends THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 582,39 $
Average target price 642,29 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc N. Casper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Williamson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ryan Snyder Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan B. Sachs Chief Medical Officer
Karen E. Nelson Chief Scientific Officer
