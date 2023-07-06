By Colin Kellaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific on Thursday said it agreed to buy CorEvitas, a provider of regulatory-grade, real-world evidence for approved medical treatments and therapies, from Audax Private Equity for $912.5 million in cash.

Thermo Fisher said CorEvitas, with about 300 employees, expects revenue of $110 million this year and is well positioned for low-double-digit organic revenue growth.

Waltham, Mass., life-sciences company Thermo Fisher said real-world evidence, the collection and use of patient health outcomes data gathered through routine clinical care, is a high-growth market segment. CorEvitas manages 12 registries, including nine autoimmune and inflammatory syndicated registries, the company added.

Thermo Fisher said it expects to complete the acquisition by the end of the year, adding that it expects the deal to add 3 cents to adjusted per-share earnings in 2024.

Alternative investment manager Audax Private Equity invested in CorEvitas in December 2019 through its Audax Private Equity Fund VI.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-23 0838ET