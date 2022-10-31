Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMO   US8835561023

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
503.84 USD   +1.11%
08:03aNordic Capital, Five Arrows to Sell The Binding Site in $2.61 Billion Deal
DJ
07:53aThermo Fisher to Buy The Binding Site for $2.6 Billion
DJ
07:31aNordic Capital and Five Arrows to sell The Binding Site, a global leader in specialty diagnostics
AQ
Thermo Fisher to Buy The Binding Site for $2.6 Billion

10/31/2022 | 07:53am EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. said Monday it has signed a definitive agreement with European private equity firm Nordic Capital to buy The Binding Site Group for $2.6 billion.

The Waltham, Mass.-based scientific equipment company said The Binding Site, a specialty diagnostics company, has been growing roughly 10% annually and is on track to deliver revenue of more than $220 million in 2022.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

The proposed acquisition plus the planned execution of $1 billion of share buybacks in the fourth quarter bring the company's total capital deployment commitment for 2022 to $6.1 billion.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 0753ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 790 M - -
Net income 2022 6 930 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,7x
Yield 2022 0,23%
Capitalization 199 B 199 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,09x
EV / Sales 2023 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 130 000
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Thermo Fisher Scientific Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 503,84 $
Average target price 619,85 $
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc N. Casper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Williamson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ryan Snyder Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan B. Sachs Chief Medical Officer
Karen E. Nelson Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-24.49%198 537
DANAHER CORPORATION-23.47%183 301
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-32.05%86 282
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION1.60%61 503
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.31%53 780
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-29.40%51 671