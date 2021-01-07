Thermogenesis : to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 - ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO) a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced that Jeff Cauble, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference.
The presentation will be available beginning January 11, at 6:00 am ET, on the ThermoGenesis website at: https://thermogenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts and will be archived for a period of 90 days after the conference.
About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.
Company Contact:
Wendy Samford
916-858-5191
ir@ThermoGenesis.com
Investor Contact:
Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications
917-322-2216
pschwartz@rxir.com
Disclaimer
Thermogenesis Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 12:37:00 UTC