Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.    THMO

THERMOGENESIS HOLDINGS, INC.

(THMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Thermogenesis : to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference

01/07/2021 | 07:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 - ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO) a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced that Jeff Cauble, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference.

The presentation will be available beginning January 11, at 6:00 am ET, on the ThermoGenesis website at: https://thermogenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts and will be archived for a period of 90 days after the conference.

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

Company Contact:
Wendy Samford
916-858-5191
ir@ThermoGenesis.com

Investor Contact:
Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications
917-322-2216
pschwartz@rxir.com

Disclaimer

Thermogenesis Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 12:37:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about THERMOGENESIS HOLDINGS, INC.
07:38aTHERMOGENESIS : to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Conference
PU
01/05THERMOGENESIS : The Role Testing Plays in the Management of the COVID-19 Pandemi..
PU
2020THERMOGENESIS : Provides Regenerative Medicine Solutions
PU
2020THERMOGENESIS HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2020THERMOGENESIS : Answering Your COVID-19 Testing Questions
PU
2020THE TECHNOLOGY BEHIND BONE MARROW CE : The PXP® System
PU
2020HC Wainwright Adjusts ThermoGenesis Holdings' Price Target to $8.50 From $9.5..
MT
2020THERMOGENESIS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
2020THERMOGENESIS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
2020THERMOGENESIS : Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septembe..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -15,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,87x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,8 M 14,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart THERMOGENESIS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERMOGENESIS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,50 $
Last Close Price 2,20 $
Spread / Highest target 286%
Spread / Average Target 286%
Spread / Lowest Target 286%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiao Chun Xu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hai Hong Zhu Chief Operating Officer
Jeffery Cauble Secretary & Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Thomis Independent Director
Russell M. Medford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERMOGENESIS HOLDINGS, INC.5.26%15
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION4.63%22 009
CANON INC.-0.78%19 858
INGENICO GROUP30.99%9 386
TECAN GROUP LTD.-3.37%5 684
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.0.19%5 355
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ