Thermon : Q3 2021 XBRL
Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Cover Page
Cover Page - shares
9 Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Feb. 04, 2021
Cover [Abstract]
Title of 12(b) Security
Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share
Document Type
10-Q
Document Quarterly Report
true
Document Period End Date
Dec. 31, 2020
Document Transition Report
false
Entity File Number
001-35159
Entity Registrant Name
THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
DE
Entity Tax Identification Number
27-2228185
Entity Address, Address Line One
7171 Southwest Parkway
Entity Address, Address Line Two
Building 300
Entity Address, Address Line Three
Suite 200
Entity Address, City or Town
Austin
Entity Address, State or Province
TX
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
78735
City Area Code
512
Local Phone Number
690-0600
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Large Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business
false
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
33,197,264
Entity Central Index Key
0001489096
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--03-31
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus
Q3
Amendment Flag
false
Trading Symbol
THR
Security Exchange Name
NYSE
Disclaimer
Thermon Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 22:33:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Sales 2021
278 M
-
-
Net income 2021
7,65 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
70,7x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
540 M
540 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,82x
Nbr of Employees
1 335
Free-Float
98,1%
Chart THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
18,00 $
Last Close Price
16,26 $
Spread / Highest target
10,7%
Spread / Average Target
10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
10,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.