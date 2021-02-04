Log in
Thermon : Q3 2021 XBRL

02/04/2021 | 05:34pm EST
Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Cover Page

Cover Page - shares

9 Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Feb. 04, 2021

Cover [Abstract]
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share
Document Type 10-Q
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Period End Date Dec. 31, 2020
Document Transition Report false
Entity File Number 001-35159
Entity Registrant Name THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code DE
Entity Tax Identification Number 27-2228185
Entity Address, Address Line One 7171 Southwest Parkway
Entity Address, Address Line Two Building 300
Entity Address, Address Line Three Suite 200
Entity Address, City or Town Austin
Entity Address, State or Province TX
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 78735
City Area Code 512
Local Phone Number 690-0600
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Large Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business false
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 33,197,264
Entity Central Index Key 0001489096
Current Fiscal Year End Date --03-31
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q3
Amendment Flag false
Trading Symbol THR
Security Exchange Name NYSE

Disclaimer

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 22:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 278 M - -
Net income 2021 7,65 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 70,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 540 M 540 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,00 $
Last Close Price 16,26 $
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruce A. Thames President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Nesser Non-Executive Chairman
Johannes van der Salm Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jay Carl Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Marcus J. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.1.09%524
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-2.75%63 426
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-5.41%53 916
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC8.65%36 425
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC0.84%35 149
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB5.86%17 097
