Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THR   US88362T1034

THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(THR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-28 pm EDT
15.50 USD   +0.91%
05:20pTHERMON : Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call - August 4, 2022
PU
06/30THERMON : Earnings Release Q1 2022
PU
06/30THERMON : Earnings Release FY 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thermon : Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call - August 4, 2022

07/28/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thermon Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call - August 4, 2022
July 28, 2022 5:00pm EDT Download as PDF

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ("Thermon") will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the market opens on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Following the earnings release, Bruce Thames, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Fox, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time), which will be simultaneously webcast on Thermon's investor relations website (http://ir.thermon.com). Investment community professionals interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may access the call by dialing (877) 407-5976 from within the United States/Canada and (412) 902-0031 from outside of the United States/Canada.

Click here for direct access to the Investor Relations calendar and details for the upcoming webcast. A replay will be available on Thermon's investor relations website after the conclusion of the call.

About Thermon

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

CONTACT:

Kevin Fox, Chief Financial Officer
Ivonne Salem, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations
(512) 690-0600
Investor.Relations@thermon.com

SOURCE: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710174/Thermon-Schedules-First-Quarter-Fiscal-2023-Earnings-Conference-Call--August-4-2022

Released July 28, 2022

Disclaimer

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:18:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
05:20pTHERMON : Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call - August 4, 2022
PU
06/30THERMON : Earnings Release Q1 2022
PU
06/30THERMON : Earnings Release FY 2021
PU
06/30THERMON : Earnings Release Q3 2021
PU
06/30THERMON : Earnings Release Q2 2021
PU
06/30THERMON : Earnings Release Q1 2021
PU
06/30THERMON : Earnings Release FY 2020
PU
06/30THERMON : Earnings Release Q3 2020
PU
06/30THERMON : Earnings Release Q2 2020
PU
06/30THERMON : Earnings Release Q1 2019
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 364 M - -
Net income 2023 27,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 514 M 514 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 227
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,36 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce A. Thames President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Fox CFO & Senior Vice President-Corporate Development
John T. Nesser Non-Executive Chairman
Roberto Kuahara Senior Vice President-Operations
Marcus J. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-9.27%514
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-10.85%49 620
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-36.40%35 973
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-27.10%33 539
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-29.78%33 178
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-31.55%18 270