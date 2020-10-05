Thermon : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
10/05/2020 | 02:05pm EDT
FORM 4
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Dalgetty Linda
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. [THR]
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
7171 SOUTHWEST PARKWAY, BUILDING
10/01/2020
300, SUITE 200
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed
(Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing
(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
AUSTIN, TX 78735
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Common Stock
10/01/2020
A
2,079
A
$ 0
11,330
D
(1)
Reporting Owners
Relationships
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Director
10%
Officer
Other
Owner
Dalgetty Linda
7171 SOUTHWEST PARKWAY
X BUILDING 300, SUITE 200 AUSTIN, TX 78735
Signatures
/s/ Ryan Tarkington, Attorney-in-Fact
10/05/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
1) Award pursuant to Issuer's Non-Employee Director Compensation Program.
Disclaimer
Thermon Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
All news about THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Sales 2021
287 M
-
-
Net income 2021
5,44 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
69,0x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
381 M
381 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,19x
Nbr of Employees
1 335
Free-Float
98,1%
