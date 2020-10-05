Thermon : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

contained in this form are not required to respond unless

Persons who respond to the collection of information

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

1) Award pursuant to Issuer's Non-Employee Director Compensation Program.

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.