Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.    THR

THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(THR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thermon : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

(Print or Type Responses)

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of

the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden

hours per response...

0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Dalgetty Linda

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. [THR]

(Check all applicable)

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

7171 SOUTHWEST PARKWAY, BUILDING

10/01/2020

300, SUITE 200

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

AUSTIN, TX 78735

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3. Transaction

4. Securities Acquired

5. Amount of Securities

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Date

Execution Date, if

Code

(A) or Disposed of

Beneficially Owned Following

Ownership

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

any

(Instr. 8)

(D)

Reported Transaction(s)

Form:

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I)

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

(Instr. 4)

Common Stock

10/01/2020

A

2,079

A

$ 0

11,330

D

(1)

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

Persons who respond to the collection of information

SEC 1474 (9-02)

contained in this form are not required to respond unless

the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5.

6. Date Exercisable

7. Title and

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date, if

Transaction

Number

and Expiration Date

Amount of

Derivative

Derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

any

Code

of

(Month/Day/Year)

Underlying

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 8)

Derivative

Securities

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

Securities

(Instr. 3 and

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Acquired

4)

Following

Direct (D)

(A) or

Reported

or Indirect

Disposed

Transaction(s)

(I)

of (D)

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 3,

4, and 5)

Amount

Date

Expiration

or

Title

Number

Exercisable

Date

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Shares

Reporting Owners

Relationships

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Director 10%

Officer

Other

Owner

Dalgetty Linda

7171 SOUTHWEST PARKWAY X BUILDING 300, SUITE 200 AUSTIN, TX 78735

Signatures

/s/ Ryan Tarkington, Attorney-in-Fact

10/05/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Explanation of Responses:

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
  • 1) Award pursuant to Issuer's Non-Employee Director Compensation Program.

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 18:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
02:05pTHERMON : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
09/28THERMON INTRODUCES THE GENESIS(TM) N : Industry-Leading Technology to Manage, Co..
PU
09/14THERMON : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
08/10THERMON : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
08/06THERMON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/06THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
08/06THERMON : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PU
07/30THERMON : Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call - August ..
PU
07/24THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submis..
AQ
06/01THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 287 M - -
Net income 2021 5,44 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 69,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 381 M 381 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 335
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,00 $
Last Close Price 11,50 $
Spread / Highest target 65,2%
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce A. Thames President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Nesser Non-Executive Chairman
Johannes van der Salm Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jay Carl Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Marcus J. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-57.09%381
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.24.34%52 236
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-18.73%47 218
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC2.16%30 945
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-6.82%29 646
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB46.24%13 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group