Theseus Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

05/31/2023 | 07:01am EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) ("Theseus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies, today announced that the company will participate in a live Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 8th at 10:30am ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Events section of the company's investor relations website at ir.theseusrx.com and archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Theseus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. Theseus is working to outsmart cancer resistance by developing pan-variant tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) to target all classes of cancer-causing and resistance mutations that lead to clinically relevant variants in a particular protein in a given type of cancer. Theseus' lead product candidate, THE-630, is a pan-variant KIT inhibitor for the treatment of patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), whose cancer has developed resistance to earlier lines of kinase inhibitor therapy. Theseus is also developing THE-349, a fourth-generation, selective epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and a pan-variant BCR-ABL inhibitor for the treatment of relapsed/refractory chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). For more information, visit www.theseusrx.com.

Theseus Contact
Christen Baglaneas
Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Theseus Pharmaceuticals
857-706-4993
christen.baglaneas@theseusrx.com

Investor Contact
Josh Rappaport
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
josh.rappaport@sternir.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theseus-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-in-the-jefferies-healthcare-conference-301837657.html

SOURCE Theseus Pharmaceuticals


© PRNewswire 2023
