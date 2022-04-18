Thesis Gold : Consolidated Financial Statements For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

Consolidated Financial Statements
Chinapintza Mining Corp.
(An exploration stage company) (Formerly Black Birch Capital Acquisition II Corp.)
For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
- 1 -
(Formerly Black Birch Capital Acquisition II Corp.) Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS Current Assets
Cash
Other receivable
$
369,341 $ 402,674
58,586 56,396
427,927 459,070
Total Assets
$
427,927
$ 459,070
LIABILITIES Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 8)
Long-term Liabilities
Advances from Related Parties (note 4)
$
591,987 $ 559,700
428,515 426,654
Total Liabilities
1,020,502 986,354
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) Share Capital (note 5)
Surplus Reserve (note 5) Cumulative Translation Reserve Deficit
300,798 300,798
168,502 168,502
122,845 124,468
(1,184,720)
Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(592,575)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
|
Signed
|
"James Xiang"
|
Signed
|
Director
|
Director
$
427,927
"Paul Haber"
$
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
(1,121,052)
(527,284) 459,070
- 4 -
(Formerly Black Birch Capital Acquisition II Corp.) Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Year ended December 31, 2018
Year ended December 31, 2017
Revenue
$
-$
-
Expenses
Foreign exchange loss Office rent (note 8)
Filing and transfer agent fees
Consulting and professional fees (note 8) General and administrative
32,604 12,000
- -10,218 10,252
8,500 113,517
346 332
Management fees (note 8) - 27,000
Director fees (note 8) - 9,000
63,668 160,101
Net Loss before Income Taxes
63,668 160,101
Deferred income taxes (note 9)
Net Loss
Other Comprehensive (income) loss
Currency translation differences translating foreign operations attributable to the parent
Currency translation differences translating foreign operations attributable to non-controlling interest
- 63,668
1,623
-
Comprehensive Loss
- 160,101
(1,305)
-
$
65,291 $ 158,796
Comprehensive Loss attributable to: Controlling equity holders Non-controlling interest
$
65,291 $ 158,796
-Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding
$
65,291 44,054,375
$
- 158,796 44,054,375
Loss per Share - basic and diluted
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.