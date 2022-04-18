Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Thesis Gold Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TAU   CA88369B1058

THESIS GOLD INC.

(TAU)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/18 12:59:57 pm EDT
2.300 CAD   +1.77%
05:54pTHESIS GOLD : Consolidated Financial Statements For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
10:04aTHESIS GOLD : Statement of Executive Compensation
10:04aTHESIS GOLD : Supplemental Information
Thesis Gold : Consolidated Financial Statements For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

04/18/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Consolidated Financial Statements

Chinapintza Mining Corp.

(An exploration stage company) (Formerly Black Birch Capital Acquisition II Corp.)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

- 1 -

(Formerly Black Birch Capital Acquisition II Corp.) Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

ASSETS Current Assets

Cash

Other receivable

$

369,341 $ 402,674

58,586 56,396

427,927 459,070

Total Assets

$

427,927

$ 459,070

LIABILITIES Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 8)

Long-term Liabilities

Advances from Related Parties (note 4)

$

591,987 $ 559,700

428,515 426,654

Total Liabilities

1,020,502 986,354

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) Share Capital (note 5)

Surplus Reserve (note 5) Cumulative Translation Reserve Deficit

300,798 300,798

168,502 168,502

122,845 124,468

(1,184,720)

Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(592,575)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Signed

"James Xiang"

Signed

Director

Director

$

427,927

"Paul Haber"

$

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

(1,121,052)

(527,284) 459,070

- 4 -

(Formerly Black Birch Capital Acquisition II Corp.) Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Year ended December 31, 2018

Year ended December 31, 2017

Revenue

$

-$

-

Expenses

Foreign exchange loss Office rent (note 8)

Filing and transfer agent fees

Consulting and professional fees (note 8) General and administrative

32,604 12,000

- -10,218 10,252

8,500 113,517

346 332

Management fees (note 8) - 27,000

Director fees (note 8) - 9,000

63,668 160,101

Net Loss before Income Taxes

63,668 160,101

Deferred income taxes (note 9)

Net Loss

Other Comprehensive (income) loss

Currency translation differences translating foreign operations attributable to the parent

Currency translation differences translating foreign operations attributable to non-controlling interest

- 63,668

1,623

-

Comprehensive Loss

- 160,101

(1,305)

-

$

65,291 $ 158,796

Comprehensive Loss attributable to: Controlling equity holders Non-controlling interest

$

65,291 $ 158,796

-Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding

$

65,291 44,054,375

$

- 158,796 44,054,375

Loss per Share - basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thesis Gold Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 21:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,01 M -0,01 M -0,01 M
Net cash 2019 0,36 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
P/E ratio 2019 -31,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 124 M 98,5 M 98,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart THESIS GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Thesis Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,26 CAD
Average target price 3,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
Managers and Directors
Ewan Webster President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Justin Bourassa Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
George Roy MacKay Bonnell Chairman
Douglas Sarkissian Director
Nicholas Stajduhar Director & Head-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THESIS GOLD INC.18.95%98
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION20.51%31 978
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED27.97%13 574
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC22.65%6 699
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED14.78%6 320
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.0.97%6 292