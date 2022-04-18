Thesis Gold : Consolidated Financial Statements For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

Consolidated Financial Statements

Chinapintza Mining Corp.

(An exploration stage company) (Formerly Black Birch Capital Acquisition II Corp.)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Formerly Black Birch Capital Acquisition II Corp.) Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

ASSETS Current Assets

Cash

Other receivable

$

369,341 $ 402,674

58,586 56,396

427,927 459,070

Total Assets

$

427,927

$ 459,070

LIABILITIES Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 8)

Long-term Liabilities

Advances from Related Parties (note 4)

$

591,987 $ 559,700

428,515 426,654

Total Liabilities

1,020,502 986,354

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) Share Capital (note 5)

Surplus Reserve (note 5) Cumulative Translation Reserve Deficit

300,798 300,798

168,502 168,502

122,845 124,468

(1,184,720)

Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(592,575)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

$

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

(1,121,052)

(527,284) 459,070

(Formerly Black Birch Capital Acquisition II Corp.) Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Year ended December 31, 2018

Year ended December 31, 2017

Revenue

$

-$

-

Expenses

Foreign exchange loss Office rent (note 8)

Filing and transfer agent fees

Consulting and professional fees (note 8) General and administrative

32,604 12,000

- -10,218 10,252

8,500 113,517

346 332

Management fees (note 8) - 27,000

Director fees (note 8) - 9,000

63,668 160,101

Net Loss before Income Taxes

63,668 160,101

Deferred income taxes (note 9)

Net Loss

Other Comprehensive (income) loss

Currency translation differences translating foreign operations attributable to the parent

Currency translation differences translating foreign operations attributable to non-controlling interest

- 63,668

1,623

-

Comprehensive Loss

- 160,101

(1,305)

-

$

65,291 $ 158,796

Comprehensive Loss attributable to: Controlling equity holders Non-controlling interest

$

65,291 $ 158,796

-Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding

$

65,291 44,054,375

$

- 158,796 44,054,375

Loss per Share - basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

