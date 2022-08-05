Greece gets three bids in Igoumenitsa port sale

ATHENS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Greece has received three binding bids in the sale of a majority stake in its northwestern port of Igoumenitsa, the country's privatisation agency said on Friday.

The bidders for a 67% stake in the port are a consortium of Attica Holdings with Aktor Concessions, a consortium of Grimaldi Euromed with Minoan Lines and Investment Construction Commercial and Industrial, and the Thessaloniki Port Authority.

The deadline for binding offers expired on Friday.

The offers of those investors that meet the terms of the tender will be unsealed at a later stage, the agency said in a statement.

Athens has been seeking to attract private investment in Igoumenitsa and other regional ports as part of wider privatisations to become a key logistics hub for goods from Asia to Europe and boost economic growth.

The privatisation drive has been revived after uncertainty linked to the COVID-19 pandemic prompted delays.

Since 2011, Athens has raised more than 7 billion euros ($7.1 billion) in total from privatisations in response to three international bailouts that ended in 2018.

($1 = 0.9833 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Mark Potter)