Greece gets three bids in Igoumenitsa port sale

ATHENS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Greece has received three binding
bids in the sale of a majority stake in its northwestern port of
Igoumenitsa, the country's privatisation agency said on Friday.
The bidders for a 67% stake in the port are a consortium of
Attica Holdings with Aktor Concessions, a
consortium of Grimaldi Euromed with Minoan Lines and Investment
Construction Commercial and Industrial, and the Thessaloniki
Port Authority.
The deadline for binding offers expired on Friday.
The offers of those investors that meet the terms of the
tender will be unsealed at a later stage, the agency said in a
statement.
Athens has been seeking to attract private investment in
Igoumenitsa and other regional ports as part of wider
privatisations to become a key logistics hub for goods from Asia
to Europe and boost economic growth.
The privatisation drive has been revived after uncertainty
linked to the COVID-19 pandemic prompted delays.
Since 2011, Athens has raised more than 7 billion euros
($7.1 billion) in total from privatisations in response to three
international bailouts that ended in 2018.
($1 = 0.9833 euros)
