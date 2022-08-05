Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLTH   GRS427003009

THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME

(OLTH)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:14 2022-08-05 am EDT
25.00 EUR   -1.19%
11:02aGreece gets three bids in Igoumenitsa port sale
RE
07/15CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT : Replacement of Members of Management
PU
07/15THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME : Replacement of Members of Management
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greece gets three bids in Igoumenitsa port sale

08/05/2022 | 11:02am EDT
ATHENS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Greece has received three binding bids in the sale of a majority stake in its northwestern port of Igoumenitsa, the country's privatisation agency said on Friday.

The bidders for a 67% stake in the port are a consortium of Attica Holdings with Aktor Concessions, a consortium of Grimaldi Euromed with Minoan Lines and Investment Construction Commercial and Industrial, and the Thessaloniki Port Authority.

The deadline for binding offers expired on Friday.

The offers of those investors that meet the terms of the tender will be unsealed at a later stage, the agency said in a statement.

Athens has been seeking to attract private investment in Igoumenitsa and other regional ports as part of wider privatisations to become a key logistics hub for goods from Asia to Europe and boost economic growth.

The privatisation drive has been revived after uncertainty linked to the COVID-19 pandemic prompted delays.

Since 2011, Athens has raised more than 7 billion euros ($7.1 billion) in total from privatisations in response to three international bailouts that ended in 2018.

($1 = 0.9833 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATTICA HOLDINGS S.A. -9.92% 0.872 Delayed Quote.-8.25%
ELLAKTOR S.A. 1.18% 1.71 Delayed Quote.30.10%
MINOAN GROUP PLC 3.30% 1.188 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME -1.19% 25 Delayed Quote.0.80%
Financials ()
Sales 2021 77,9 M - -
Net income 2021 19,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 55,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 5,98%
Capitalization 255 M 261 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 335
Free-Float 20,9%
Chart THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Athanasios Eleftherios Liagos Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Henrik M. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Artur Davidian Executive Director & Chief Investments Officer
Panagiotis Aggelou Michalopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Angeliki Samara Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME0.80%261
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.-6.05%6 887
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED5.10%3 001
WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.-5.71%733
GEMADEPT CORPORATION9.09%665
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED-18.89%494