Press Release 09.09.2020 - Port of Thessaloniki: At the Final Stage the Tender Procedure for the Expansion of Pier 6

Port of Thessaloniki: At the Final Stage the Tender Procedure for the Expansion of Pier 6

Τhe Board of Directors of ThPA S.A. approved on Tuesday, 8 September, 2020 the Call for Bids for the participation in the 2nd Stage of the Tender Procedure for the selection of the contractor for the project 'Expansion of the Marine Works Infrastructure of Pier 6'.

According to the tendering procedure, in the second and final stage, the six groups of construction companies, selected after the completion of the first stage, will be invited to submit binding financial and technical offers, based on the Call for Bids.

The project 'Expansion of the Marine Works Infrastructure of Pier 6', is part of the Mandatory Enhancements undertaken by ThPA S.A. in the framework of the Concession Agreement between the Greek State and ThPA S.A. This project will enhance the position of the Port of Thessaloniki in the port industry, as it will allow the service of main liner container vessels (Ultra Large Container Vessels) of 24.000 TEUs capacity.

According to the specifications, the project 'Expansion of the Μarine Works Infrastructure of Pier 6' includes:

- Construction of a new additional quay wall 513m long, the 470m with an effective depth of -17,7m.

- Construction of an additional yard area, 306,5m wide, alongside the above new quay wall.

- All the additional infrastructure works that are required for ensuring full operability of the new quay wall and the yard area.

The Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A., Thanos Liagkos, stated: 'ThPA S.A. is proceeding at a very fast pace the procedures for the expansion of the 6th Pier. A project, that will enable the Port of Thessaloniki to benefit the most from its comparative advantage, as the main gateway port to the Balkans and Southeastern Europe and to become a combined transport hub for the wider region. The Port of Thessaloniki is constantly upgraded in terms of infrastructure, equipment and provided services, implementing an extensive investment plan which fully reflects the vision and the strong belief of its shareholders, that the Port of Thessaloniki is a driver of growth with strong exponential benefits for the economy and society at local and national level'.