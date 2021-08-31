Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS OF THE MANDATORY TENDER OFFER OF BELTERRA INVESTMENTS LTD

This is a translation in English of the Announcement regarding the tender offer results, which has been drafted in the Greek language. The original Greek text of this Announcement prevails over this English translation thereof.

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE RESULTS OF THE MANDATORY TENDER OFFER BY "BELTERRA INVESTMENTS LTD" TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF "THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY S.A." FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF THEIR COMMON, REGISTERED, DEMATERIALIZED VOTING SHARES FOR THE OFFERED PRICE OF € 26,50 PER SHARE IN CASH

31 August 2021

1. Pursuant to article 23 of L.3461/2006 (the Law), the company "BELTERRA INVESTMENTS LTD" (the Offeror) announces the results of the mandatory tender offer (the Tender Offer), which the Offeror submitted on 30.06.2021 (the Tender Offer Date), for the acquisition of the total number of the common, registered, dematerialized, voting shares of the company with the corporate name "THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY S.A." (the Company), with a nominal value of €3,00 each (the Shares), which were not held, directly or indirectly, by the Offeror and the Persons Acting in Concert with the Offeror (as defined below) on 04.06.2021, that is on the date that the Offeror became obliged to submit the Tender Offer, in particular 3.326.400 shares (the Tender Offer Shares) corresponding to a percentage of 33,00% of the paid-up share capital and voting rights of the Company, for a consideration of €26,50 per share (the Offered Price).

It is noted that in the context of the Tender Offer, the Persons acting in concert with the Offeror, according to article 2 (e) of the Law (the "Persons Acting in Concert") is Mr. Nikos Savvidis, as Offeror's Ultimate Beneficial Owner, within the meaning of article 3 par. 1 (c) of L. 3556/2007, and, apart from the Company, (i) the persons which are controlled by Mr. Nikos Savvidis, within the meaning of article 3 par. 1 (c) of L. 3556/2007, and which hold, directly or indirectly, Shares of the Company, that is the Offeror's parent company under the corporate name "Belterra Holdings Ltd" and the companies "Melbery Investments Ltd" and "SOUTH EUROPE GATEWAY THESSALONIKI-SEGT", as well as (ii) the persons which are controlled, within the meaning of article 3 par. 1 (c) of L. 3556/2007, by Mr. Nikos Savvidis and which do not own, directly or indirectly, Shares of the Company, as detailed in sections 2.3.1. & 2.3.5. of the Information Circular. Apart from said persons, there are no other natural or legal persons acting in concert with the Offeror, within the meaning of article 2 (e) of the Law.

The words and phrases as well as the combination of words and phrases in capital letters, which are defined in the Information Circular drafted by the Offeror, approved by the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (the HCMC) on 27.07.2021 and published in accordance with the Law, will have the same meaning when used in the present announcement, unless otherwise defined in the present or otherwise arises from the overall context.