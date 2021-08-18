Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Answer to questions submitted regarding the terms of the TED 069/2021 for the supply of two electro-hydraulic twin lift spreaders for ThPA SA

Answer to questions submitted regarding the terms of the TED 069/2021 for the supply of two electro-hydraulic twin lift spreaders for ThPA SA
Aug 18, 2021 Last Updated: Wednesday, 18 August 2021 09:10
Answer to questions submitted regarding the terms of the TED 069/2021 for the supply of two electro-hydraulic twin lift spreaders for ThPA SA [pdf]
Disclaimer
Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:23:07 UTC.