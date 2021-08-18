Log in
    OLTH   GRS427003009

THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME

(OLTH)
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Answer to questions submitted regarding the terms of the TED 069/2021 for the supply of two electro-hydraulic twin lift spreaders for ThPA SA

08/18/2021
Answer to questions submitted regarding the terms of the TED 069/2021 for the supply of two electro-hydraulic twin lift spreaders for ThPA SA
Aug 18, 2021 Last Updated: Wednesday, 18 August 2021 09:10

Answer to questions submitted regarding the terms of the TED 069/2021 for the supply of two electro-hydraulic twin lift spreaders for ThPA SA [pdf]

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 71,7 M 84,0 M 84,0 M
Net income 2020 20,1 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net cash 2020 57,4 M 67,3 M 67,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 5,70%
Capitalization 264 M 309 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 365
Free-Float 25,7%
Technical analysis trends THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers and Directors
Franco Nicola Cupolo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Henrik M. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Athanasios Eleftherios Liagos Chairman
Panagiotis Miltiadi Alevras Independent Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis Aggelou Michalopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME5.22%309
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED43.18%19 020
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.9.41%17 945
NINGBO ZHOUSHAN PORT COMPANY LIMITED-6.12%8 968
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.48.99%7 459
MISC BERHAD-0.44%7 194