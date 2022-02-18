Log in
    OLTH   GRS427003009

THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME

(OLTH)
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Answers to questions submitted in the context of the competition TED 079/2022 for the supply and commissioning of the complete overhaul of the cable Festoon systems of two (2) STS 3 and 4 Cranes

02/18/2022 | 04:21am EST
Answers to questions submitted in the context of the competition TED 079/2022 for the supply and commissioning of the complete overhaul of the cable Festoon systems of two (2) STS 3 and 4 Cranes
Feb 18, 2022 Last Updated: Friday, 18 February 2022 11:05

Answers to questions submitted in the context of the competition TED 079/2022 for the supply and commissioning of the complete overhaul of the cable Festoon systems of two (2) STS 3 and 4 Cranes [pdf]

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 09:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
