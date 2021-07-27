Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Approval and publication of the information circular and commencement of the acceptance period for the mandatory public tender offer by the company “BELTERRA INVESTMENTS LTD” to the shareholders of the company “THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY S.A.” for the ac

Approval and publication of the information circular and commencement of the acceptance period for the mandatory public tender offer by the company 'BELTERRA INVESTMENTS LTD' to the shareholders of the company 'THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY S.A.' for the ac

Approval and publication of the information circular and commencement of the acceptance period for the mandatory public tender offer by the company 'BELTERRA INVESTMENTS LTD' to the shareholders of the company 'THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY S.A.' for the acquisition of all common nominal shares for an offered price of € 26.50 in cash per share [pdf]