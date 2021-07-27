Log in
    OLTH   GRS427003009

THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME

(OLTH)
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Approval and publication of the information circular and commencement of the acceptance period for the mandatory public tender offer by the company "BELTERRA INVESTMENTS LTD" to the shareholders of the company "THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY S.A." for the ac

07/27/2021 | 01:40pm EDT

07/27/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
Approval and publication of the information circular and commencement of the acceptance period for the mandatory public tender offer by the company 'BELTERRA INVESTMENTS LTD' to the shareholders of the company 'THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY S.A.' for the ac
Jul 27, 2021 Last Updated: Tuesday, 27 July 2021 20:37

Approval and publication of the information circular and commencement of the acceptance period for the mandatory public tender offer by the company 'BELTERRA INVESTMENTS LTD' to the shareholders of the company 'THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY S.A.' for the acquisition of all common nominal shares for an offered price of € 26.50 in cash per share [pdf]

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 17:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 71,7 M 84,8 M 84,8 M
Net income 2020 20,1 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net cash 2020 57,4 M 67,9 M 67,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 5,70%
Capitalization 267 M 315 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 365
Free-Float 25,7%
Chart THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Franco Nicola Cupolo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Henrik M. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Athanasios Eleftherios Liagos Chairman
Panagiotis Miltiadi Alevras Independent Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis Aggelou Michalopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME6.43%315
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED41.15%18 750
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.8.10%18 087
NINGBO ZHOUSHAN PORT COMPANY LIMITED-4.34%9 266
MISC BERHAD-0.58%7 059
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.31.98%6 258