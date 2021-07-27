Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Approval and publication of the information circular and commencement of the acceptance period for the mandatory public tender offer by the company “BELTERRA INVESTMENTS LTD” to the shareholders of the company “THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY S.A.” for the ac

Approval and publication of the information circular and commencement of the acceptance period for the mandatory public tender offer by the company 'BELTERRA INVESTMENTS LTD' to the shareholders of the company 'THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY S.A.' for the ac
Jul 27, 2021 Last Updated: Tuesday, 27 July 2021 20:37
Approval and publication of the information circular and commencement of the acceptance period for the mandatory public tender offer by the company 'BELTERRA INVESTMENTS LTD' to the shareholders of the company 'THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY S.A.' for the acquisition of all common nominal shares for an offered price of € 26.50 in cash per share [pdf]
Disclaimer
Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 17:39:04 UTC.