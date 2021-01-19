Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Call for open tender (TED 041/2021) for the provision of cleaning services for THPA SA outdoor and indoor premises

Call for open tender (TED 041/2021) for the provision of cleaning services for THPA SA outdoor and indoor premises
Jan 19, 2021 Last Updated: Tuesday, 19 January 2021 13:14
Call for open tender (TED 041/2021) for the provision of cleaning services for THPA SA outdoor and indoor premises [pdf]
Annex [pdf]
Disclaimer
Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 11:17:04 UTC