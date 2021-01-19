Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme    OLTH   GRS427003009

THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME

(OLTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Call for open tender (TED 041/2021) for the provision of cleaning services for THPA SA outdoor and indoor premises

01/19/2021 | 06:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Call for open tender (TED 041/2021) for the provision of cleaning services for THPA SA outdoor and indoor premises
Jan 19, 2021 Last Updated: Tuesday, 19 January 2021 13:14

Call for open tender (TED 041/2021) for the provision of cleaning services for THPA SA outdoor and indoor premises [pdf]

Annex [pdf]

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 11:17:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
06:18aTHESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Call for open tender (TED 041/2021) for t..
PU
01/08THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Change of composition of Senior Directors
PU
01/07THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Answers to questions submitted in the fra..
PU
2020THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Change in the Company's Internal Audit Or..
PU
2020THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Repetition of the 13/07/2020 cancelled op..
PU
2020THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Repetition of the 13/07/2020 cancelled op..
PU
2020THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Operations schedule of Container Terminal..
PU
2020THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Financial results for the period 01.01.20..
PU
2020THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Press Release 08.12.2020 - ThPA S.A. has ..
PU
2020THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Participation of ThPA S.A. at Belgrade Ec..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 69,0 M 83,6 M 83,6 M
Net income 2019 16,5 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
Net cash 2019 52,9 M 64,2 M 64,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
Yield 2019 4,24%
Capitalization 243 M 293 M 294 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,60x
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 438
Free-Float 25,7%
Chart THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Franco Nicola Cupolo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Athanasios Eleftherios Liagos Chairman
Henrik M. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Aggelos Fotiou Vlachos Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis Miltiadi Alevras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME-3.21%293
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.6.13%17 312
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE6.56%14 308
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 471
MISC-5.68%7 144
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.2.83%5 397
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ