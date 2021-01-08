Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Change of composition of Senior Directors

Change of composition of Senior Directors
'Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A.' (ThPA S.A.) announces that Ms. Theodora Riga is appointed as Director of Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Corporate Social Responsibility
