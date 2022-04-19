Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLTH   GRS427003009

THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME

(OLTH)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  04/19 10:10:01 am EDT
27.20 EUR   +0.74%
04/15THPA S.A. : New three year Collective Labor Agreement
PU
03/31THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME : Invitation of the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting 21.04.2022
PU
03/30THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME : Invitation to the annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Consultation on "Berth Notification" service

04/19/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Consultation on "Berth Notification" service

Announcement

ThPA S.A., in the context of offering an integrated full spectrum of services, which aim to provide better planning and service to Shipping Lines-Carriers/Shipping Agents and to increase productivity through the improvement of the operational efficiency of the Container Terminal, takes the initiative to invite all stakeholders to a Consultation on its intention to launch the "Berth Notification" service with ETA/ETB agreed in advance, a best practice which is applied in many European and International Ports.

We invite all stakeholders to participate in the relevant Consultation to submit their views and express their interest about the new service "Berth Notification" as well as on the criteria to be considered in its implementation to the Commercial Division of ThPA S.A. directly to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

These criteria are:

1. Volume commitment by each Shipping Line-Carrier

2. Target volumes per vessel

3. Minimum operational KPIs on crane split per vessel

4. Volume allocation in ThPA S.A. Intermodal Rail services with utilization KPIs

5. Target transshipment cargo volumes

6. Target transit volumes

The consultation period will last for 30days days and will be completed on 20.05.2022

Thanking all stakeholders in advance for their constructive feedback.

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 16:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
04/15THPA S.A. : New three year Collective Labor Agreement
PU
03/31THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Invitation of the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting 21...
PU
03/30THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Invitation to the annual general meeting of shareho..
PU
03/30THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Announcement for the presentation of financial resu..
PU
03/28THPA S.A. : Overall increase in revenue for all business sectors in 2021
PU
03/28THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Overall increase in revenue and throughput for all ..
PU
03/28Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
03/24THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Extension of deadline for the study of replacement ..
PU
03/24THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Announcement for the Analyst Day
PU
03/17THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Financial Calendar 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 272 M 294 M 294 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 293
Free-Float 20,9%
Chart THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Franco Nicola Cupolo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Henrik M. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Athanasios Eleftherios Liagos Executive Chairman
Artur Davidian Executive Director & Chief Investments Officer
Panagiotis Aggelou Michalopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME7.57%294
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED15.39%23 340
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.13.50%22 742
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.11.80%8 726
MISC BERHAD7.80%7 977
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-0.99%6 787