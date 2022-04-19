Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Consultation on "Berth Notification" service

Consultation on "Berth Notification" service

Announcement

ThPA S.A., in the context of offering an integrated full spectrum of services, which aim to provide better planning and service to Shipping Lines-Carriers/Shipping Agents and to increase productivity through the improvement of the operational efficiency of the Container Terminal, takes the initiative to invite all stakeholders to a Consultation on its intention to launch the "Berth Notification" service with ETA/ETB agreed in advance, a best practice which is applied in many European and International Ports.

We invite all stakeholders to participate in the relevant Consultation to submit their views and express their interest about the new service "Berth Notification" as well as on the criteria to be considered in its implementation to the Commercial Division of ThPA S.A. directly to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

These criteria are:

1. Volume commitment by each Shipping Line-Carrier

2. Target volumes per vessel

3. Minimum operational KPIs on crane split per vessel

4. Volume allocation in ThPA S.A. Intermodal Rail services with utilization KPIs

5. Target transshipment cargo volumes

6. Target transit volumes

The consultation period will last for 30days days and will be completed on 20.05.2022

Thanking all stakeholders in advance for their constructive feedback.