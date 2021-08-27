Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Extension of offers submission about the TED 069/2021 supply of two electro – hydraulic twin lift spreaders for the STS cranes of ThPA S.A

Extension of offers submission about the TED 069/2021 supply of two electro - hydraulic twin lift spreaders for the STS cranes of ThPA S.A

Print Email Aug 27, 2021 Last Updated: Friday, 27 August 2021 08:47

Extension of offers submission about the TED 069/2021 supply of two electro - hydraulic twin lift spreaders for the STS cranes of ThPA S.A [pdf]