  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme
  News
  Summary
    OLTH   GRS427003009

THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME

(OLTH)
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Extension of the deadline for submission of offers in the open tender of ThPA SA, for the performance of compliance works of ThPA SA electrical installations of substation 6 and its Gates _Ted 074/2021

10/13/2021 | 04:02am EDT
Extension of the deadline for submission of offers in the open tender of ThPA SA, for the performance of compliance works of ThPA SA electrical installations of substation 6 and its Gates _Ted 074/2021
Oct 13, 2021 Last Updated: Wednesday, 13 October 2021 10:45

Extension of the deadline for submission of offers in the open tender of ThPA SA, for the performance of compliance works of ThPA SA electrical installations of substation 6 and its Gates _Ted 074/2021 [pdf]

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 08:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 71,7 M 82,8 M 82,8 M
Net income 2020 20,1 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net cash 2020 57,4 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 5,70%
Capitalization 266 M 307 M 307 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 455
Free-Float 23,9%
Technical analysis trends THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Franco Nicola Cupolo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Henrik M. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Athanasios Eleftherios Liagos Chairman
Panagiotis Miltiadi Alevras Independent Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis Aggelou Michalopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME6.02%307
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.29.10%21 297
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED52.33%19 936
NINGBO ZHOUSHAN PORT COMPANY LIMITED-0.26%9 584
MISC BERHAD0.44%7 400
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.44.62%7 155