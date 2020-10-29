Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Extension of the offer submission deadline of the open call for tenders TED 059/2020 for the supply of Wi-Fi equipment for the container terminal of ThPA SA

Extension of the offer submission deadline of the open call for tenders TED 059/2020 for the supply of Wi-Fi equipment for the container terminal of ThPA SA

ThPA hereby announces that the offer submission deadline of the above-mentioned call for tenders is extended until Tuesday 10/11/2020

The Procurement & Investment Division of ThPA SA