Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Extension of the offer submission deadline of the open call for tenders TED 059/2020 for the supply of Wi-Fi equipment for the container terminal of ThPA SA

Extension of the offer submission deadline of the open call for tenders TED 059/2020 for the supply of Wi-Fi equipment for the container terminal of ThPA SA
Oct 29, 2020 Last Updated: Thursday, 29 October 2020 12:36
ThPA hereby announces that the offer submission deadline of the above-mentioned call for tenders is extended until Tuesday 10/11/2020
The Procurement & Investment Division of ThPA SA
