Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Financial Calendar 2023

Financial Calendar 2023

«Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A.» (ThPA S.A.) announces, in accordance with articles 4.1.2 and 4.1.3.15.1&2 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook the Financial Calendar for the year 2023:

Publication of the annual financial statements for the financial year 2022: Thursday, April 6, 2023. The Annual Financial Report for the financial year 2022 will be released at the Company's website www.thpa.gr and on the website of the Athens Stock Exchange www.athexgroup.gr

Presentation of the Company's financial results to analysts: Friday, April 7, 2023.

Annual General Shareholders Meeting: Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Ex-dividend date: Friday, May 5, 2023.

Dividend beneficiaries for the financial year 2022 - "Record date": Monday, May 8, 2023.

Dividend payment date will start on: Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The Company will issue an updated announcement on the dividend payment procedure.

«ThPA S.A.» reserves the right to change the above dates, following relevant prompt notification to the public.