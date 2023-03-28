Advanced search
    OLTH   GRS427003009

THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME

(OLTH)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  09:26:55 2023-03-28 am EDT
25.00 EUR   -3.85%
09:29aThessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Financial Calendar 2023
PU
03/24Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Announcement for change in the BoD composition
PU
02/03Greece gets eight expressions of interest in Volos port sale
RE
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Financial Calendar 2023

03/28/2023 | 09:29am EDT
Financial Calendar 2023

«Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A.» (ThPA S.A.) announces, in accordance with articles 4.1.2 and 4.1.3.15.1&2 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook the Financial Calendar for the year 2023:

  • Publication of the annual financial statements for the financial year 2022: Thursday, April 6, 2023. The Annual Financial Report for the financial year 2022 will be released at the Company's website www.thpa.gr and on the website of the Athens Stock Exchange www.athexgroup.gr.
  • Presentation of the Company's financial results to analysts: Friday, April 7, 2023.
  • Annual General Shareholders Meeting: Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
  • Ex-dividend date: Friday, May 5, 2023.
  • Dividend beneficiaries for the financial year 2022 - "Record date": Monday, May 8, 2023.
  • Dividend payment date will start on: Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The Company will issue an updated announcement on the dividend payment procedure.

«ThPA S.A.» reserves the right to change the above dates, following relevant prompt notification to the public.


Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 13:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 77,9 M 83,9 M 83,9 M
Net income 2021 19,8 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2021 55,4 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 5,98%
Capitalization 262 M 283 M 283 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 363
Free-Float 20,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Athanasios Eleftherios Liagos Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Georgios Karamanolakis Chief Financial Officer
Artur Davidian Executive Director & Chief Investments Officer
Panagiotis Aggelou Michalopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Angeliki Samara Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME14.54%283
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.0.00%7 883
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED-2.71%2 560
WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.-7.59%838
GEMADEPT CORPORATION10.35%660
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED8.79%643
