Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Important notice

Important notice
Nov 26, 2021 Last Updated: Friday, 26 November 2021 15:02
Kindly be informed that due to technical works for upgrades, the telephone lines of ThPA S.A. - Port of Thessaloniki will not be available on Thursday, December 2, 2021 between 10:00 - 14:00.
We always remain at your disposal via e-mail and/or mobile and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Disclaimer
Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 13:09:04 UTC.