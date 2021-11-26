Log in
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Important notice

11/26/2021
Important notice
Nov 26, 2021

Kindly be informed that due to technical works for upgrades, the telephone lines of ThPA S.A. - Port of Thessaloniki will not be available on Thursday, December 2, 2021 between 10:00 - 14:00.

We always remain at your disposal via e-mail and/or mobile and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 13:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 71,7 M 80,9 M 80,9 M
Net income 2020 20,1 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net cash 2020 57,4 M 64,8 M 64,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 5,70%
Capitalization 256 M 287 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 455
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Franco Nicola Cupolo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Henrik M. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Athanasios Eleftherios Liagos Executive Chairman
Artur Davidian Executive Director & Chief Investments Officer
Panagiotis Aggelou Michalopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME2.01%287
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED57.61%20 896
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.7.22%17 861
NINGBO ZHOUSHAN PORT COMPANY LIMITED-4.08%9 306
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.59.51%7 976
MISC BERHAD-1.46%7 142