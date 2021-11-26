Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Important notice

Important notice

Print Email Nov 26, 2021 Last Updated: Friday, 26 November 2021 15:02

Kindly be informed that due to technical works for upgrades, the telephone lines of ThPA S.A. - Port of Thessaloniki will not be available on Thursday, December 2, 2021 between 10:00 - 14:00.

We always remain at your disposal via e-mail and/or mobile and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.