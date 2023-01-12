Advanced search
    OLTH   GRS427003009

THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME

(OLTH)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:09:18 2023-01-12 am EST
24.00 EUR    0.00%
02:40pThessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Announcement for change in the BoD composition
PU
2022Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Change of composition of Senior Directors
PU
2022Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Announcement for the Tax Certificate
PU
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Press Release 12.01.2023 - Panagiotis Stampoulidis appointed new BoD Member of ThPA S.A.

01/12/2023
Press Release 12.01.2023 - Panagiotis Stampoulidis appointed new BoD Member of ThPA S.A.
Jan 12, 2023 Last Updated: Thursday, 12 January 2023 21:54

ThPA S.A. announces that Mr. Panagiotis Stampoulidis, Executive Director and Executive Member of the BoD of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), assumes the role of non-executive Member of the BoD at ThPA S.A.

Mr. Stampoulidis is a seasoned and skilled executive, with a significant tenure in managerial positions in companies and organizations of the private and the broader public sector. As part of his role in the BoD of ThPA S.A., Mr. Stampoulidis will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

With a 15-year career in executive positions with high-level responsibilities, Mr. Stampoulidis will support ThPA S.A.'s BoD in a series of areas related to the company's business activities, as well as its growth and investment planning.

Among other things, he has a broad experience and specialization in the fields of development plan design, restructuring, and execution of public contracts, and he has also managed a wide array of technical and financial projects, as well as projects related to the restructuring and streamlining of corporate procedures. Throughout his career, he has emphasized on promoting innovations and on enhancing the productivity and efficiency of organizational structures and processes.

From 2019 to 2021, he also served as Secretary General for Commerce and Consumer Protection, promoting important reforms for the functioning of the market, consumer protection, and the implementation of major public contracts.

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 20:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 77,9 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
Net income 2021 19,8 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net cash 2021 55,4 M 60,0 M 60,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 5,98%
Capitalization 242 M 262 M 262 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 363
Free-Float 20,9%
Chart THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Athanasios Eleftherios Liagos Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Georgios Karamanolakis Chief Financial Officer
Artur Davidian Executive Director & Chief Investments Officer
Panagiotis Aggelou Michalopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Angeliki Samara Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME5.73%260
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.0.00%7 375
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED3.03%2 715
WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.-2.50%893
GEMADEPT CORPORATION4.63%611
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED-5.56%563