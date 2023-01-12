Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Press Release 12.01.2023 - Panagiotis Stampoulidis appointed new BoD Member of ThPA S.A.

Press Release 12.01.2023 - Panagiotis Stampoulidis appointed new BoD Member of ThPA S.A.

ThPA S.A. announces that Mr. Panagiotis Stampoulidis, Executive Director and Executive Member of the BoD of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), assumes the role of non-executive Member of the BoD at ThPA S.A.

Mr. Stampoulidis is a seasoned and skilled executive, with a significant tenure in managerial positions in companies and organizations of the private and the broader public sector. As part of his role in the BoD of ThPA S.A., Mr. Stampoulidis will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

With a 15-year career in executive positions with high-level responsibilities, Mr. Stampoulidis will support ThPA S.A.'s BoD in a series of areas related to the company's business activities, as well as its growth and investment planning.

Among other things, he has a broad experience and specialization in the fields of development plan design, restructuring, and execution of public contracts, and he has also managed a wide array of technical and financial projects, as well as projects related to the restructuring and streamlining of corporate procedures. Throughout his career, he has emphasized on promoting innovations and on enhancing the productivity and efficiency of organizational structures and processes.

From 2019 to 2021, he also served as Secretary General for Commerce and Consumer Protection, promoting important reforms for the functioning of the market, consumer protection, and the implementation of major public contracts.