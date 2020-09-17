Log in
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Press Release 17.09.2020 - Visit of the Secretary General of Ports, Port Policy and Maritime Investments, Evangelos Kyriazopoulos at ThPA S.A.

09/17/2020 | 08:35am EDT
Press Release 17.09.2020 - Visit of the Secretary General of Ports, Port Policy and Maritime Investments, Evangelos Kyriazopoulos at ThPA S.A.
Visit of the Secretary General of Ports, Port Policy and Maritime Investments, Evangelos Kyriazopoulos, took place today, Thursday 17 September 2020, at the Administration Building of ThPA S.A. The meeting was attended by the Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A., Athanasios Liagkos, by the Managing Director - CEO of ThPA S.A., Franco Nicola Cupolo, by the Chief Investment Officer of ThPA S.A. Artur Davidian and other executives of the Company.

During the meeting, the members of the Management Team of ThPA S.A. informed the Secretary General in detail about the investment plan, the progress of the major infrastructure projects that have already been launched, emphasizing on the project of the expansion of 6th Pier, as well as for the modernization program of the equipment.

Mr. Kyriazopoulos indicated the pivotal position of the Port of Thessaloniki as the main gateway port to the Balkans and Southeastern Europe and the importance of completing the projects of infrastructure and interconnection with the road and railway network, in order to upgrade the role of the Port of Thessaloniki as a combined transport hub for the wider region, while also creating a pole of economic growth with multiple benefits at local and national level.

Photo of the meeting: From left to right: Chief Investment Officer of ThPA S.A., Artur Davidian, Managing Director - CEO of ThPA S.A., Franco Nicola Cupolo, Secretary General of Ports, Port Policy and Maritime Investments, Evangelos Kyriazopoulos and Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A., Athanasios Liagkos

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 12:34:02 UTC
