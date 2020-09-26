Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme    OLTH   GRS427003009

THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME

(OLTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Press Release 26.09.2020 - Welcome of the cruise ship “World Explorer” at the Port of Thessaloniki

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/26/2020 | 08:00am EDT
Press Release 26.09.2020 - Welcome of the cruise ship 'World Explorer' at the Port of Thessaloniki
Sep 26, 2020 Last Updated: Saturday, 26 September 2020 14:54

The cruise ship 'World Explorer' arrived at the port of Thessaloniki today, Saturday 26 of September 2020. It is the first cruise ship approaching Thessaloniki after the reopening of the cruise sector in Greece.

The disembarkation/embarkation of the passengers, was carried out smoothly, in accordance with all safety measures and the relevant health protocols. On behalf of the Management of ThPA S.A., the Managing Director - CEO, Franco Nicola Cupolo welcomed warmly the representative of the cruise ship at the Administration Building of ThPA S.A., where commemorative gifts were exchanged.

The Managing Director - CEO of ThPA S.A., Franco Nicola Cupolo and the Chief Purser of the cruise ship 'World Explorer' Timea Andrea Varo

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 26 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 11:59:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
08:00aTHESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Press Release 26.09.2020 - Welcome of the..
PU
09/22THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Press Release 22.09.2020 - Visit of a del..
PU
09/17THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Press Release 17.09.2020 - Visit of the S..
PU
09/09PRESS RELEASE 09.09.2020 - PORT OF T : At the Final Stage the Tender Procedure f..
PU
09/09PRESS RELEASE : Port of Thessaloniki: at the final stage, the Tender procedure f..
PU
09/08THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Visit of the new Consul General of USA at..
PU
09/08THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Meeting of the Executive Chairman of the ..
PU
08/20THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : TED 054/2020 - Call for open tender for t..
PU
08/06THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : TED 050/2020 - Call for open tender for t..
PU
08/06THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : TED 051/2020 - Call for open tender for t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 69,0 M 80,2 M 80,2 M
Net income 2019 16,5 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net cash 2019 52,9 M 61,6 M 61,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
Yield 2019 4,24%
Capitalization 212 M 246 M 246 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,60x
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 368
Free-Float 25,7%
Chart THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Franco Nicola Cupolo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Athanasios Eleftherios Liagos Chairman
Henrik M. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Aggelos Fotiou Vlachos Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis Miltiadi Alevras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME-23.91%246
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-27.21%14 264
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 471
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-10.89%8 997
MISC-11.50%7 901
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.-16.80%4 414
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group