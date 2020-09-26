Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Press Release 26.09.2020 - Welcome of the cruise ship “World Explorer” at the Port of Thessaloniki

Press Release 26.09.2020 - Welcome of the cruise ship 'World Explorer' at the Port of Thessaloniki

The cruise ship 'World Explorer' arrived at the port of Thessaloniki today, Saturday 26 of September 2020. It is the first cruise ship approaching Thessaloniki after the reopening of the cruise sector in Greece.

The disembarkation/embarkation of the passengers, was carried out smoothly, in accordance with all safety measures and the relevant health protocols. On behalf of the Management of ThPA S.A., the Managing Director - CEO, Franco Nicola Cupolo welcomed warmly the representative of the cruise ship at the Administration Building of ThPA S.A., where commemorative gifts were exchanged.

The Managing Director - CEO of ThPA S.A., Franco Nicola Cupolo and the Chief Purser of the cruise ship 'World Explorer' Timea Andrea Varo