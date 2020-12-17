Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme    OLTH   GRS427003009

THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME

(OLTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Repetition of the 13/07/2020 cancelled open tender procedure due to the pandemia - TED 002/2020 for the clearance & removal of old equipment of THPA SA, as SCRAP

12/17/2020 | 07:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Repetition of the 13/07/2020 cancelled open tender procedure due to the pandemia - TED 002/2020 for the clearance & removal of old equipment of THPA SA, as SCRAP
Dec 17, 2020 Last Updated: Thursday, 17 December 2020 14:25

Repetition of the 13/07/2020 cancelled open tender procedure due to the pandemia - TED 002/2020 for the clearance & removal of old equipment of THPA SA, as SCRAP [pdf]

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 12:32:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
07:35aTHESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Repetition of the 13/07/2020 cancelled op..
PU
07:32aTHESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Repetition of the 13/07/2020 cancelled op..
PU
12/15THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Operations schedule of Container Terminal..
PU
12/11THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Financial results for the period 01.01.20..
PU
12/08THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Press Release 08.12.2020 - ThPA S.A. has ..
PU
12/04THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Participation of ThPA S.A. at Belgrade Ec..
PU
12/04THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Participation of ThPA S.A. at Thessalonik..
PU
11/27THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Press Release 27.11.2020 - Thessaloniki P..
PU
11/12THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Press Release 12.11.2020 - Establishment ..
PU
11/12THPA S.A. : Establishment of new subsidiary in Bulgaria
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 69,0 M 84,4 M 84,4 M
Net income 2019 16,5 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net cash 2019 52,9 M 64,7 M 64,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
Yield 2019 4,24%
Capitalization 240 M 292 M 293 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,60x
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 438
Free-Float 25,7%
Chart THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Franco Nicola Cupolo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Athanasios Eleftherios Liagos Chairman
Henrik M. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Aggelos Fotiou Vlachos Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis Miltiadi Alevras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME-13.77%292
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-22.88%15 785
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 471
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE29.93%13 119
MISC-20.60%7 306
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.-4.35%5 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ