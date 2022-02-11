Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLTH   GRS427003009

THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME

(OLTH)
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : TED 79/2022 - Call for tenders for the supply and commissioning of the complete overhaul of the cable Festoon systems of two (2) STS 3 and 4 cranes

02/11/2022 | 04:38am EST
TED 79/2022 - Call for tenders for the supply and commissioning of the complete overhaul of the cable Festoon systems of two (2) STS 3 and 4 cranes
Feb 11, 2022 Last Updated: Friday, 11 February 2022 11:27

TED 79/2022 - Call for tenders for the supply and commissioning of the complete overhaul of the cable Festoon systems of two (2) STS 3 and 4 cranes [pdf]

Issue B' [zip]

Instructions for compressing files with password [pdf]

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 09:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 71,7 M 82,4 M 82,4 M
Net income 2020 20,1 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
Net cash 2020 57,4 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 5,70%
Capitalization 256 M 294 M 294 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 455
Free-Float 20,9%
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Franco Nicola Cupolo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Henrik M. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Athanasios Eleftherios Liagos Executive Chairman
Artur Davidian Executive Director & Chief Investments Officer
Panagiotis Aggelou Michalopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME1.20%294
NINGBO ZHOUSHAN PORT COMPANY LIMITED5.29%10 397
TANGSHAN PORT GROUP CO.,LTD9.09%2 797
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT-4.59%1 593
AS TALLINNA SADAM-1.72%552
XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL PORT CO., LTD1.16%304