Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : ThPA S.A. is the 1st Greek Port to adopt blockchain technology

12/02/2021
ThPA S.A. is the 1st Greek Port to adopt blockchain technology
Dec 02, 2021

ThPA S.A. - Port of Thessaloniki is the first Greek Port to adopt blockchain technology through integrating with TradeLens, a digital logistics platform supported by five of the six largest ocean carriers globally. ThPA S.A. is focused on the transformation of the Port of Thessaloniki into a "smart port" through smart technologies for the digitization of systems, to provide innovative and high-end services with simplified procedures, creating surplus value for the wider port community.

As ThPA S.A. - Port of Thessaloniki is the Gateway Port to South East, Central and Eastern Europe, detailed visibility movements of container shipments is a very important factor. The TradeLens platform promotes the efficient, transparent and secure exchange of information to foster greater collaboration and trust across the global supply chain. Furthermore, TradeLens platform provides visibility across the entire supply chain and is built on a wealth of input from the industry including direct integrations with more than 180 ports and terminals, 15+ customs authorities around the world and an increasing number of intermodal providers.

Integration of ThPA S.A. - Port of Thessaloniki to the Tradelens platform, significantly improves asset and yard management by leveraging information from partners earlier, as well as simplifies and reduces the cost of connecting to each individual shipping line and the wider port community. The transformation of manual, paper-based and time-consuming administrative processes into digital processes optimizes and accelerates the decision-making process for ThPA S.A. and associated ecosystems.

The Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A., Thanos Liagkos, noted "The use of the Tradelens platform contributes to the increase of operational efficiency, through better visibility of container flows across multiple modes, while improving the impact on the climate change. Joining the TradeLens platform is a great step forward for ThPA S.A. - Port of Thessaloniki to lead the change in the Greek intermodal logistics industry, pioneering in the digitization of the South East European supply chain.

Thomas Sproat, Sr. Director Network Development said "TradeLens is an open and neutral platform, that has a goal to digitalize and connect the global supply ecosystem. We are thrilled to add ThPA S.A. - Port of Thessaloniki (the 1st Greek Port Container Terminal) to the TradeLens ecosystem as we have an important partner in Greece and South East Europe to provide efficient end to end movement of containers and thus helping our joint customers to reduce overall logistics costs".

About TradeLens

The TradeLens platform has been jointly developed by Maersk and IBM. TradeLens is an open and neutral industry platform underpinned by blockchain technology, supported by major players across the global shipping industry. The platform promotes the efficient, transparent and secure exchange of information in order to foster greater collaboration and trust across the global supply chain.

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 10:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
