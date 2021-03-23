Log in
THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME

(OLTH)
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Announcement of regulated information according to L.3556/2007 Notification of approval of significant agreement

03/23/2021 | 10:49am EDT
«Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A.» (THPA S.A.), in accordance with L.3556/2007 and following the announcement as of 2/2/2021, informs about the notification received today from the shareholder Belterra Investments Ltd. (Belterra), that on 22/3/2021 the Hellenic Competition Commission approved the concentration related to the acquisition by Belterra, of the exclusive control via purchase, of the 70% of the share capital of the company Melbery Investments Limited, in addition to 30% of its share capital, which Belterra already owned.

Belterra will revert with a newer announcement, when the transfer of the shares will be completed.

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 14:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
