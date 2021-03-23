Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Announcement of regulated information according to L.3556/2007 Notification of approval of significant agreement

«Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A.» (THPA S.A.), in accordance with L.3556/2007 and following the announcement as of 2/2/2021, informs about the notification received today from the shareholder Belterra Investments Ltd. (Belterra), that on 22/3/2021 the Hellenic Competition Commission approved the concentration related to the acquisition by Belterra, of the exclusive control via purchase, of the 70% of the share capital of the company Melbery Investments Limited, in addition to 30% of its share capital, which Belterra already owned.

Belterra will revert with a newer announcement, when the transfer of the shares will be completed.