  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLTH   GRS427003009

THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME

(OLTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : TED 064/2021 - call for open tender for the supply of pneumatic tyres and inner tubes

06/11/2021 | 10:12am EDT
TED 064/2021 - call for open tender for the supply of pneumatic tyres and inner tubes
Jun 11, 2021 Last Updated: Friday, 11 June 2021 17:07

TED 064/2021 - call for open tender for the supply of pneumatic tyres and inner tubes [pdf]

Instructions for compressing password files [pdf]

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 14:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 71,7 M 87,0 M 87,0 M
Net income 2020 20,1 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net cash 2020 57,4 M 69,7 M 69,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 5,70%
Capitalization 285 M 347 M 346 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 365
Free-Float 25,7%
Technical analysis trends THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Franco Nicola Cupolo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Henrik M. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Athanasios Eleftherios Liagos Chairman
Panagiotis Miltiadi Alevras Independent Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis Aggelou Michalopoulos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME13.65%347
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED75.04%23 648
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.3.50%17 144
NINGBO ZHOUSHAN PORT COMPANY LIMITED5.36%10 211
MISC0.00%7 438
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.21.46%6 420