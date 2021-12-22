Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF REPLACEMENT OF A MEMBER OF THE BOARD
12/22/2021 | 06:33am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT OF REPLACEMENT OF A MEMBER OF THE BOARD
The Board of Directors of EYATH SA in its meeting of 16/12/2021 decided to accept the recommendation of the Remuneration and Nominations Committee for the appointment of Mr Dimitrios Konstantakopoulos as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the Company, replacing the resigned non-executive member Mr Georgios Sattlas.
Following the above decision, the composition of the Board of Directors of the company is now as follows:
Agis Papadopoulos, Chairman of the Board, Non-executive member
Anthimos Amanatidis, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member
Penelis Grigorios, Vice Chairman, (Independent) Non-executive member
Nikolaos Klitou, (Independent) Non-executive member, President of the Audit Committee
Koulouris Theodoros, Executive member
Maria Petala, (Independent) Non-Executive Member
Katerina Tsikaloudaki, Non-executive member
Sofia Ammanatidou, (Independent) Non-executive member
Thessaloniki Water and Sewage Company SA published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 11:32:03 UTC.