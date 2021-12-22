Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF REPLACEMENT OF A MEMBER OF THE BOARD

ANNOUNCEMENT OF REPLACEMENT OF A MEMBER OF THE BOARD







The Board of Directors of EYATH SA in its meeting of 16/12/2021 decided to accept the recommendation of the Remuneration and Nominations Committee for the appointment of Mr Dimitrios Konstantakopoulos as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the Company, replacing the resigned non-executive member Mr Georgios Sattlas.

Following the above decision, the composition of the Board of Directors of the company is now as follows: