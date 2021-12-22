Log in
    EYAPS   GRS428003008

THESSALONIKI WATER SUPPLY & SEWERAGE CO S.A.

(EYAPS)
Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF REPLACEMENT OF A MEMBER OF THE BOARD

12/22/2021 | 06:33am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT OF REPLACEMENT OF A MEMBER OF THE BOARD



The Board of Directors of EYATH SA in its meeting of 16/12/2021 decided to accept the recommendation of the Remuneration and Nominations Committee for the appointment of Mr Dimitrios Konstantakopoulos as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of the Company, replacing the resigned non-executive member Mr Georgios Sattlas.

Following the above decision, the composition of the Board of Directors of the company is now as follows:

  1. Agis Papadopoulos, Chairman of the Board, Non-executive member
  2. Anthimos Amanatidis, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member
  3. Penelis Grigorios, Vice Chairman, (Independent) Non-executive member
  4. Nikolaos Klitou, (Independent) Non-executive member, President of the Audit Committee
  5. Koulouris Theodoros, Executive member
  6. Maria Petala, (Independent) Non-Executive Member
  7. Katerina Tsikaloudaki, Non-executive member
  8. Sofia Ammanatidou, (Independent) Non-executive member
  9. Dimitrios Konstantakopoulos, Non-executive member
  10. Georgios Archontopoulos, Non-executive member, Employees Representative,
  11. Ioannis Mitzias, Non-executive member, Employees Representative.

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Water and Sewage Company SA published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 11:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
