WATER SUPPLY & SEWERAGE COMPANY OF THESSALONIKI S.A

Thessaloniki,5 April 2024

Announcement of EYATH Group financial results for the year 2023

The financial year 2023 was profitable for EYATH, with an increase in turnover of around €2 million, a reduction in cost of sales by €4.2 million and a gross margin of €13.6 million compared to €5.5 million in the previous financial year. Significant growth rates were also recorded for profit before tax at 162% and 131% for profit after tax, as well as for the EBITDA ratio, which increased by 665%

"The FY 2023 results confirm our commitment to continue to move in the direction of sustainable and responsible growth for the company: to be financially robust, outward-looking, with modern and resilient infrastructure that ensures the sustainability of our water ecosystem. We are proceeding within a strict framework of environmental legislation, with a regulated pricing policy, having the Greek State as our main shareholder from August 2023. We are pleased that our energy and environmental interventions are starting to pay off for the benefit of our shareholders and consumers," said the company's president, Ayis Papadopoulos.

"Our 2023 performance confirmed our strategic focus on digital and energy transformation. The normalization of electricity costs from March onwards, the undeniable competitive advantages of domestically produced clean energy, which we will enjoy through the PPAs for 8 years, we expect to ensure an even better performance," said CEO of EYATH, Anthimos Amanatidis. "In addition to the financial benefit we will secure from the 'green' bilateral contracts, we will achieve a reduction of our environmental footprint, with a positive impact on the company's valuation, as we participate in the Athens Stock Exchange ESG Index", Mr. Amanatidis concluded.