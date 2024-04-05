WATER SUPPLY & SEWERAGE COMPANY OF THESSALONIKI S.A

Thessaloniki,5 April 2024

Announcement of EYATH Group financial results for the year 2023

The financial year 2023 was profitable for EYATH, with an increase in turnover of around €2 million, a reduction in cost of sales by €4.2 million and a gross margin of €13.6 million compared to €5.5 million in the previous financial year. Significant growth rates were also recorded for profit before tax at 162% and 131% for profit after tax, as well as for the EBITDA ratio, which increased by 665%

"The FY 2023 results confirm our commitment to continue to move in the direction of sustainable and responsible growth for the company: to be financially robust, outward-looking, with modern and resilient infrastructure that ensures the sustainability of our water ecosystem. We are proceeding within a strict framework of environmental legislation, with a regulated pricing policy, having the Greek State as our main shareholder from August 2023. We are pleased that our energy and environmental interventions are starting to pay off for the benefit of our shareholders and consumers," said the company's president, Ayis Papadopoulos.

"Our 2023 performance confirmed our strategic focus on digital and energy transformation. The normalization of electricity costs from March onwards, the undeniable competitive advantages of domestically produced clean energy, which we will enjoy through the PPAs for 8 years, we expect to ensure an even better performance," said CEO of EYATH, Anthimos Amanatidis. "In addition to the financial benefit we will secure from the 'green' bilateral contracts, we will achieve a reduction of our environmental footprint, with a positive impact on the company's valuation, as we participate in the Athens Stock Exchange ESG Index", Mr. Amanatidis concluded.

Comparative presentation of the main financial data

( Amounts in thousands euro )

The Group's turnover amounted to € 72,796 thousand compared to € 70,902 thousand in the previous financial year, with an increase of 2.67% due to the implementation of increases in the context of the company's pricing policy (Government Gazette 1105/03.04.2019) and increased consumption.

Gross profit amounted to € 13,654 thousand compared to € 5,572 thousand in 2022, an increase of 145.05%, due to the reduction of energy costs by € 7,949 thousand or 26.27%.

Profit before taxes amounted to € 2,629 thousand compared to € -4,242 thousand in the previous financial year, representing an increase of 161.97 %.

Profit after tax amounted to € 1,242 thousand compared to € -3,993 thousand in 2022, an increase of 131.11 %.

EBITDA profit amounted to € 6,724 thousand compared to € 878 thousand in the previous financial year, an increase of 665.83%.

Cash and cash equivalents amount to € 65,901 thousand compared to € 71,481 thousand, a decrease of 7.81%.

The Share Capital remains unchanged at € 40,656 thousand divided into 36,300,000 shares with a nominal value of € 1.12 each.

As of 31.12.2023, the Group's Equity amounts to € 178,646 thousand.

Summary table of the Group's financial results for the financial year 2023

EYATH Group

Amounts in thousands of €

31/12/2023

31/12/2022

Turnover

72.796

70.902

Gross Profit

13.654

5.572

Results from Operating Income

1.280

-4.599

Results before tax

2.629

-4.242

Results after tax

1.242

-3.993

EBITDA

6.724

878

31/12/2023

31/12/2022

Current assets

126.716

136.798

Total assets

220.493

221.284

Capital and Reserves

178.646

177.420

Short Term Liabilities

19.389

21.886

Total Equity and Liabilities

220.493

221.284

Working capital

107.327

114.912

For more information, please contact the Shareholders and Corporate Announcements Service.

The detailed annual financial statements of the company for the financial year 2023 are

available on the company's website www.eyath.gr , as well as on the website of the Athens

Exchange (www.athexgroup.gr ).

Egnatia 127, 546 35, Thessaloniki

Τel. +30 2310 966761-684, Fax: +30 2310 969431

E-mail:investors@eyath.gr

