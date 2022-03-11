Theta Gold Mines : Application for quotation of securities - TGM
03/11/2022 | 02:16am EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
For personal use only
Entity name
THETA GOLD MINES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday March 11, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
TGM
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
7,359,974
11/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of entity
THETA GOLD MINES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
30131758177
1.3
ASX issuer code
TGM
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
11/3/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
For personal use only
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
20-Dec-2021 17:34
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
TGM
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
TGM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
11/3/2022
use
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
For personal use only
Number of +securities to be quoted
7,359,974
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The offer is unconditional with all FML shareholders who accept or have accepted to receive 5 new TGM shares for every 2 FML shares.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.140000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Issue of new Theta Gold Mines Limited (TGM) Shares as consideration under the TGM off-market takeover offer bid for all the fully paid ordinary shares in Focus Minerals Limited (FML) on the register as at 21 December 2021, pursuant to the replacement bidder's statement dated 4 January 2022, as varied from time to time.
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Theta Gold Mines Limited published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:15:01 UTC.