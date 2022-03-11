Theta Gold Mines : Application for quotation of securities - TGM

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

7,359,974

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The offer is unconditional with all FML shareholders who accept or have accepted to receive 5 new TGM shares for every 2 FML shares.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.140000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Issue of new Theta Gold Mines Limited (TGM) Shares as consideration under the TGM off-market takeover offer bid for all the fully paid ordinary shares in Focus Minerals Limited (FML) on the register as at 21 December 2021, pursuant to the replacement bidder's statement dated 4 January 2022, as varied from time to time.