Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Theta Gold Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGM   AU0000035701

THETA GOLD MINES LIMITED

(TGM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  09:27 2022-09-29 pm EDT
0.0660 AUD   +1.54%
05:08pTheta Gold Mines Limited (asx : TGM) Annual Report 2022
AQ
09/06Theta Gold Mines Limited Issue of New Call Options to 2Invest AG
AW
09/06Theta Gold Mines Limited (asx : TGM) Issue of New Call Options to 2Invest AG
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Theta Gold Mines Limited Annual Report 2022

10/02/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Annual Report 2022

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (FRA:3LM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold exploration and development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets through its 74%-owned subsidiary Transvaal Gold Mining Estate Ltd (TGME) in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. The Company's shares are dual listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the OTC Markets in the United States with Depository Trust & Clearing (DTC) Eligibility.

The Company's TGME Underground Gold Mine Project ("The Project" or "TGME Project") phase one consists of four existing mines, Beta, Frankfort, CDM and the Rietfontein mine. The Project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in the Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg or 95km north of Nelspruit (the Provincial Capital City) and includes more than 43 historical mines identified across the vast prospective gold field of 620 square kilometres (62,000 hectares).

The Company delivered its very first definitive Feasibility Study (FS) in July 2022 which presents a clear pathway to production via the re-development of TGME's gold assets and is currently focused on the holistic strategy to deliver long term organic growth, with initial development focusing on the permitting of six mines to target a production profile of 160,000 ounces Au per annum. The TGME Project (Phase 1) incorporates the first four mines.

In April 2021 Theta declared a maiden underground mining reserve of 419,000 oz @ 5.49 g/t Gold, along with the first Maiden Underground Pre-Feasibility Study. The Mining Reserve were based on only 16% of the 4.5 Moz underground gold resource and incorporated only three mines across the project area.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2B368V40



About Theta Gold Mines Limited:

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.

Theta Gold Mines core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011-2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.

The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 100Kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold Mines has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.



Source:
Theta Gold Mines Limited



Contact:

Bill Guy, Chairman 
Theta Gold Mines Limited
T: + 61 2 8046 7584
E: billg@thetagoldmines.com

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about THETA GOLD MINES LIMITED
05:08pTheta Gold Mines Limited (asx : TGM) Annual Report 2022
AQ
09/06Theta Gold Mines Limited Issue of New Call Options to 2Invest AG
AW
09/06Theta Gold Mines Limited (asx : TGM) Issue of New Call Options to 2Invest AG
AQ
09/05Theta Gold Mines Secures Two Licenses for Development of South African Gold Mine
MT
09/05Theta Gold Mines Limited Receives Two Environmental Licences for the TGME Underground P..
CI
09/05Theta Gold Mines Limited Licence Approvals Granted for TGME Underground Gold Mine
AW
08/14Theta Gold Mines Limited Announces Resignation of Finn Behnken as Non-Executive Directo..
CI
08/14Theta Gold Mines Limited Resignation of Director
AW
08/14Theta Gold Mines Limited (asx : TGM) Resignation of Director
AQ
08/02Theta Gold Mines Limited Share Placement and Funding Update
AW
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,37 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7,14 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,0 M 25,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart THETA GOLD MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Theta Gold Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles William Guy Executive Chairman
Johan Fourie Manager-Group Compliance
Yang Liu Non-Executive Director
Bill Richie Yang Non-Executive Director
Guyang Tang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THETA GOLD MINES LIMITED-56.00%25
NEWMONT CORPORATION-32.23%33 358
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-14.01%27 554
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-20.53%19 212
POLYUS-35.94%18 749
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-17.59%14 716