Theta Gold Mines Limited Annual Report 2022

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (FRA:3LM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold exploration and development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets through its 74%-owned subsidiary Transvaal Gold Mining Estate Ltd (TGME) in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. The Company's shares are dual listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the OTC Markets in the United States with Depository Trust & Clearing (DTC) Eligibility.



The Company's TGME Underground Gold Mine Project ("The Project" or "TGME Project") phase one consists of four existing mines, Beta, Frankfort, CDM and the Rietfontein mine. The Project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in the Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg or 95km north of Nelspruit (the Provincial Capital City) and includes more than 43 historical mines identified across the vast prospective gold field of 620 square kilometres (62,000 hectares).



The Company delivered its very first definitive Feasibility Study (FS) in July 2022 which presents a clear pathway to production via the re-development of TGME's gold assets and is currently focused on the holistic strategy to deliver long term organic growth, with initial development focusing on the permitting of six mines to target a production profile of 160,000 ounces Au per annum. The TGME Project (Phase 1) incorporates the first four mines.



In April 2021 Theta declared a maiden underground mining reserve of 419,000 oz @ 5.49 g/t Gold, along with the first Maiden Underground Pre-Feasibility Study. The Mining Reserve were based on only 16% of the 4.5 Moz underground gold resource and incorporated only three mines across the project area.



