    TGM   AU0000035701

THETA GOLD MINES LIMITED

(TGM)
Theta Gold Mines Limited Investor Presentation April 2021

04/19/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Investor Presentation April 2021

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) controls the Eastern Transvaal Gold Fields, where South Africa's gold mining industry began almost 130 years ago.

Theta's assets includes:

- over 62,000 hectares of gold mining rights which covers the majority of the Eastern Transvaal Gold Fields approximately 350km East of Johannesburg;

- over 6Moz of a combination of open-cut and shallow underground resources;

- CIL Plant and Tailings-Storage-Facility - to be re-commissioned and expanded

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JFPL2447



About Theta Gold Mines Limited:

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.

Theta Gold Mines core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011-2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.

The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 100Kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold Mines has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.



Source:
Theta Gold Mines Limited



Contact:

Bill Guy, Chairman 
Theta Gold Mines Limited
T: + 61 2 8046 7584
E: billg@thetagoldmines.com

Investor Relations
Australia: Ben Jarvis
Six Degrees Investor Relations
T: +61 (0) 431 271 538

United States: Michael Porter
 Porter, LeVay & Rose Inc
T: +1 212 564 4700
E: theta@plrinvest.com

© ABN Newswire 2021
All news about THETA GOLD MINES LIMITED
05:48pTheta Gold Mines Limited Investor Presentation April 2021
04/13Theta Gold Mines' Prefeasibility Study Shows 'Strong' Economics at TGME Under..
04/12Theta Gold Mines Limited Pre-Feasibility Study for Initial Underground Proje..
04/08Theta Gold Mines Declares Maiden Reserve for South African Mines; Shares Rall..
04/07Theta Gold Mines Limited Initial Maiden Underground Mining Reserve 419,000 o..
03/24THETA GOLD MINES  : Secures Over $11 Million At-The-Market Facility from Acuity ..
03/24THETA GOLD MINES LIMITED (ASX : TGM) $15 million At-The-Market Facility
03/15THETA GOLD MINES LIMITED (ASX : TGM) Half Year Accounts 31 December 2020
03/15THETA GOLD MINES  : Raising Funds for Mine Study, Infrastructure Development
03/14THETA GOLD MINES LIMITED (ASX : TGM) Funds Raised to Support Mine Study and Deve..
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 120 M 93,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Jenkins Chief Executive Officer
Chin Haw Lim Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Charles William Guy Non-Executive Chairman
Johan Fourie Manager-Group Compliance
Yang Liu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THETA GOLD MINES LIMITED-25.00%89
NEWMONT CORPORATION9.22%52 349
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-4.10%39 564
POLYUS-1.38%26 591
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-0.28%19 089
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED8.49%17 483
