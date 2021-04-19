Theta Gold Mines Limited Investor Presentation April 2021

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) controls the Eastern Transvaal Gold Fields, where South Africa's gold mining industry began almost 130 years ago.



Theta's assets includes:



- over 62,000 hectares of gold mining rights which covers the majority of the Eastern Transvaal Gold Fields approximately 350km East of Johannesburg;



- over 6Moz of a combination of open-cut and shallow underground resources;



- CIL Plant and Tailings-Storage-Facility - to be re-commissioned and expanded



