    WRKS   GB00BF5HBF20

THEWORKS.CO.UK PLC

(WRKS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:23 2022-11-11 am EST
32.46 GBX   -5.91%
IN BRIEF: TheWorks.co.uk shares down on cautious Christmas outlook

11/11/2022 | 08:40am EST
TheWorks.co.uk PLC - Birmingham-based toys, crafts & stationary retailer - Hails a "resilient trading performance" in its first-half ended October 30. Sales rise 2.1% year-on-year. Says store trading was positive, increasing by 3.5% on a life-for-like basis, whilst online sales declined by 16.9% "(but were still 50% above pre-Covid levels)".

"Sales in both channels were adversely affected during May by operational issues in the aftermath of the cyber security incident in March 2022. However, from June onwards, the store LFL performance was positive, with particularly strong growth in the summer, when the refreshed outdoor play range performed well, followed by a record 'Back to School' season," TheWorks notes.

TheWorks says financial 2023 guidance remains unchanged, but says it remains cautious regarding how consumer spending might be affected by external factors such as "higher inflation and interest rates during the key Christmas season and the remainder of this financial year".

Current stock price: 30.80 pence, down 11% on Friday in London

12-month change: down 46%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 271 M 315 M 315 M
Net income 2023 1,40 M 1,63 M 1,63 M
Net Debt 2023 12,1 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,58x
Yield 2023 10,4%
Capitalization 21,6 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
EV / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 64,8%
Managers and Directors
Gavin Lee Peck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Alexander Alldridge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carolyn Jane Bradley Chairman
Alistair Fuller Director-Information Technology
Catherine Janet Glickman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
